47-year-old WWE star to help Logan Paul win the US Title at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring potential alliance

Logan Paul has challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. The match is most likely to take place at Crown Jewel 2023. With that said, the match outcome won’t probably favor the Hall of Famer if a current SmackDown star decides to get involved.

The star in question is Bobby Lashley. The 47-year-old and his protégés, The Street Profits, are currently involved in a feud with the Latino World Order (LWO). It is possible that The All Mighty could influence the outcome of Mysterio versus Paul for the United States title at Crown Jewel 2023.

The Maverick can potentially ask Lashley and the Profits for a favor at the Saudi event, though he probably won’t out of respect for Rey Mysterio. It is worth mentioning that Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins are systematically eliminating members of the Latino World Order.

The trio viciously assaulted Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro on the final SmackDown before Fastlane. They also took out Carlito with a chair shot this past Friday on the blue brand – prompting new General Manager Nick Aldis to book a match between Santos Escobar and Montez Ford.

How did Rey Mysterio react to Logan Paul’s challenge for US Title?

Logan Paul sent the wrestling community into a frenzy with his message for Rey Mysterio. The social media megastar wanted to take the United States Championship off of the iconic Luchadore.

Here’s how the Hall of Famer responded:

"Did @loganpaul just call me out? I’m not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on SmackDown."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It is possible that Logan Paul could appear next Friday on SmackDown to set up his much-anticipated program with Rey Mysterio ahead of Crown Jewel. Paul is no stranger to wrestling on Saudi soil, having main evented Crown Jewel 2022 against Roman Reigns.

Fans can check out the card for Crown Jewel 2023 here.