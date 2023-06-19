48-year-old legend returning to help Becky Lynch tonight? What WWE RAW has in store

Becky Lynch has recently not had the best time on WWE RAW. Since her feud with Trish Stratus began, The Man has suffered numerous setbacks. Stratus recently joined forces with Zoey Stark, and Lynch could also align with her former tag team partner to even the odds.

Lita and Becky Lynch partnered earlier this year when the latter faced some problems with Damage CTRL. Trish Stratus later joined them, helping the pair win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Extreme Diva was attacked backstage on the April 10 episode of RAW before her title defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Stratus replaced Lita to team up with Lynch. However, The Hall of Famer attacked The Man after they lost the title. As it turns out, it was Stratus who assaulted her friend too. Despite all this, fans should not expect Lita to return during tonight's WWE RAW episode.

Lita might be present at Money in the Bank instead to assist Lynch. The high-profile show will take place in London, England, on July 1.

Potential reason why Lita won't be joining Becky Lynch on tonight's WWE RAW

Trish Stratus played an important role in Becky Lynch and Lita's Women's Tag Team title win

From the looks of it, Lynch and Trish's feud will not end anytime soon. Hence, the former champion could have more time to return.

During an interview with WrestleRant, Lita shared that she is waiting for the ideal time to insert herself in Becky Lynch and Stratus' program. The Hall of Famer expressed that she wants to make an impact once she returns.

"The possibilities seem really limitless with the players and the character development. Damage CTRL was incredible to work with. And now, as things have branched off with Becky and Trish, I just feel like it's all the more interesting to figure out how all this is gonna play out."

Becky Lynch may face some problems at Money in the Bank

Big Time Becks will definitely need some backup for the upcoming premium live event in London, England. She has already qualified for the women's ladder match alongside Zelina Vega, IYO SKY, and Zoey Stark. However, the former RAW Women's Champion may have to deal with some more trouble

On the June 19, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Trish Stratus will battle Raquel Rodriguez for a spot at the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. If the Hall of Famer is successful, Lynch will have to deal with the heel duo alongside the rest of the competitors.

It remains to be seen if WWE Hall of Famer Lita will make her long-awaited return to join forces with The Man.

