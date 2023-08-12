48-year-old star to turn heel for the first time in his WWE career? Exploring possible twist

Santos Escobar experienced a testing time this week on WWE SmackDown after he could not face Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Subsequent attacks from Theory led to Santos being ruled out of the match. While the outcome was disappointing for Santos, it was still a night of celebration for LWO.

Rey Mysterio replaced Escobar to face Theory for the US Championship. Considering Theory's reign, many favored him to get past Mysterio. However, the luchador shocked the world by beating him to become the champion. Mysterio's title win does not only mark the beginning of a new reign, but it could very well lead to a potential heel turn.

There is a possibility of Rey Mysterio turning heel for the first time in his WWE career. On SmackDown, there could be an angle created which reveals Mysterio to be the one who orchestrated the attacks on Escobar. Considering the 48-year-old lost to Escobar on SmackDown previously, it would make sense.

With jealousy as his motive, the angle could show Mysterio as the one who convinced Theory to attack Escobar twice. While Theory might have thought of this as the perfect opportunity to avoid defending his title, the scenario could also depict him being taken by surprise.

Even though this angle is mere speculation, it could project Rey Mysterio as one of the biggest heels. According to this scenario, not only would he be betraying Escobar, but in a way, he would also be misleading Austin Theory.

WWE creative head Triple H sent a message to Rey Mysterio after his title win

Rey Mysterio faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship under the most unimaginable circumstances. Considering Santos Escobar was advertised to face Theory until today, no one would have imagined Mysterio beating Theory to become United States Champion.

However, that's what the luchador did, as he earned praise from the WWE Universe. One notable figure who lauded Mysterio for his win was Triple H. On Instagram, The Game called Mysterio an all-time great. Congratulating the 48-year-old, Triple H said:

"An all-time great who proves it every time he steps in the ring. Congratulations to the incomparable WWE Hall of Famer @619iamlucha. #USTitle #SmackDown."

Over the years, Rey Mysterio has had a place in the heart of every WWE fan. From winning titles to being a part of several iconic moments, Mysterio is a legend in every sense. It will be interesting to see what he accomplishes during his ongoing US Championship reign.

