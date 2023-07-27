48-year-old veteran to win major title for the first time in his WWE career soon? Chances of it happening 

Dominik Mysterio is the current NXT North American Champion in WWE. The Judgment Day member defeated Wes Lee for the title last week on NXT. However, ex-Con Dom could soon lose his title to his father Rey Mysterio.

For those unaware, the company recently teased reigniting Dominik's feud against his father at the WWE Supershow in Mexico last week. The event saw Rey challenge Roman Reigns in a one-on-one contest for his title. However, Dirty Dom made his presence felt during the bout and cost the Hall of Famer the win.

Given how things unfolded, a potential feud between the father-son duo could be on the cards in the coming days. If that is indeed the case, then the odds of Rey Mysterio defeating Dominik to capture the NXT North American Championship can't be ruled out.

Given his experience and caliber, the Hall of Famer certainly has an edge over his son. The veteran defeated Ex-Con Dom at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year and may repeat the same feat if the creative pits the duo against each other in a feud for the North American title.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is already eyeing Dominik's Title

Rey Mysterio recently revealed that he won't shy away from taking Dominik Mysterio's Title. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the veteran said:

"He just better not step in the ring, because I will take that North American title."

The Hall of Famer further added that he is proud of Dominik's accomplishments and hopes that the current equation between them changes.

"Despite the issues that we might have in our family, you can't even imagine the amount of pride and joy that I feel when he accomplishes something. That still doesn't take away from the fact that he has disrespected his whole family and I'm hoping that one day that will all change."

On another note, it was rumored earlier that a mask vs. hair match between Rey and Dominik could happen at SummerSlam 2023. But that couldn't come to fruition.

Nonetheless, a high-octane feud between the father-son duo leading to a potential match for Dom's title could happen shortly now that the company has arguably laid down the breadcrumbs for the same.

Do you want Rey Mysterio to dethrone Dominik and capture the NXT North American Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

