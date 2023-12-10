48-year-old WWE legend to show up in Dragon Lee's corner at NXT Deadline? Analyzing the chances

We are on the verge of NXT's highly anticipated premium live event, NXT Deadline, scheduled to take place on December 9th, 2023, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgepoint, Connecticut. The event is poised to showcase several high-profile clashes, including Men's and Women's Iron Survivor matches. One of the marquee matchups features Dragon Lee looking to dethrone NXT North American Champion against Dominik Mysterio.

We may see this bout witness the involvement of Rey Mysterio, as he has been intertwined with the storyline. For those unaware, Rey has already played a significant role in his current storyline by announcing Dragon Lee as a replacement for Wes Lee, who was initially scheduled for the match but had to withdraw due to injury.

Expand Tweet

With Rey already being involved in the storyline in some capacity, his presence at NXT Deadline seems to be a realistic possibility. The former WWE Champion and Lee have already shared multiple segments in the company and if this potential scenario unfolds in tonight's show, it would surely add another interesting element to this title bout given the history between the father and the son.

Even the presence of Rey in Lee's corner might result in an unexpected title loss for the Judgment Day member.

As NXT Deadline unfolds, it will be intriguing to witness the culmination of this storyline and discover who will emerge victorious in the NXT North American Championship clash between Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 full match card

In addition to the highly anticipated NXT North American Championship clash between Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee, NXT Deadline 2023 is set to deliver a spectacle with multiple compelling matches. The NXT Championship will be on the line as Ilja Dragunov faces Baron Corbin in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter.

Adding to the intensity, a Steel Cage match is scheduled, pitting Roxanne Perez against Kiana James, with the unforgiving structure amplifying the stakes of their rivalry. Furthermore, two Iron Man matches are poised to showcase with the winners earning an opportunity for a future NXT title shot.

Expand Tweet

You can see the full official card for tonight's NXT Deadline below:

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match (Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match (Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate)

NXT North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James - Steel Cage Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

Overall, the show seems to be full and jam-packed and it will be interesting to see how things will unfold.