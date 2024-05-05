At Backlash 2024, the ongoing Bloodline Saga took a significant turn with the introduction of Tanga Loa as the latest addition to the Samoan faction. His unexpected arrival proved pivotal as he assisted Solo Sikoa and his brother Tama Tonga, which resulted in their victory over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

In this article, we will explore four potential directions for the Samoan faction following Backlash 2024.

#4. Solo Sikoa might officially declare himself as the Tribal Chief

During the go-home episode of SmackDown before Backlash, Randy Orton posed a crucial question to Paul Heyman, questioning who the true Tribal Chief of WWE currently is. However, with Solo emerging victorious at Backlash France, it's plausible that he may make a grand declaration, officially proclaiming himself as the Tribal Chief in a monumental segment on the upcoming SmackDown.

This significant announcement could serve to underscore Solo's newfound supremacy within the Samoan family, especially in light of Reigns' loss at WrestleMania XL. It suggests that the Tribal Heir is now positioning himself for greater prominence than Roman Reigns, potentially setting the stage for a compelling feud between Reigns and Sikoa.

#3. Jacob Fatu might join The Bloodline post-Backlash

At Backlash 2024, fans anticipated Jacob Fatu's debut to assist The Bloodline to victory. However, this expectation was subverted when Tanga Loa unexpectedly made his WWE return. Consequently, it's conceivable that following Backlash, Solo Sikoa may introduce Jacob Fatu as the fourth member of the Samoan faction in the ensuing weeks.

The inclusion of the former MLW Champion in this newer iteration of the Samoan faction would undoubtedly bolster the group's overall strength.

#2. A feud between Jey Uso and the new Bloodline

During a backstage segment at Backlash, Jey Uso was confronted by Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. Additionally, Paul Heyman exchanged eye contact with him, seemingly attempting to convey a message to the former Right Hand Man.

Moreover, Jey's loss in the World Heavyweight title match against Damian Priest increases the likelihood of the Samoan twin being involved in a potential trade to SmackDown. This move could reignite his rivalry against the Bloodline, particularly under the leadership of Solo Sikoa.

#1. The new Bloodline might be coming for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash France. However, as Cody is protected on SmackDown due to being the Undisputed Champion, this opens up the possibility of someone from the newer Samoan faction stepping up as the next challenger for the American Nightmare.

Even if Solo declares himself the Tribal Chief, he could be the next challenger himself, as he might attempt to bring the title back to the Samoan family.