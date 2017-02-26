5 better opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33

Brock deserves a better opponent than Goldberg on the biggest stage of them all.

26 Feb 2017

Brock needs some better opponents in 2017.

We have our first official match for WrestleMania 33. Brock Lesnar will be having a second match against Goldberg on the WrestleMania stage. Lesnar has already faced Goldberg repeatedly in the last few months and has never had a good match with him in their history of terrible matches.

It now looks likely that Goldberg will be the Universal Champion after Fastlane as well and we will have an unnecessary rematch between the two part-timers for Raw’s biggest prize.

I think the WWE can do better. Brock only gets a few matches a year so why waste a lot of them against a 50-year old part-timer who is likely leaving after the show anyway? If Brock wins the Universal Title at Mania, it would lock up the title on a wrestler who wouldn’t be there to defend it on a constant basis.

Why not use Brock Lesnar’s star power for something far more interesting to benefit the roster?

I present my list of the top five better opponents for Brock Lesnar to face at WrestleMania 33:

#5 Sami Zayn

The Ultimate Underdog vs The Beast?

Sami really has that underdog thing down well, doesn’t he? Sami is possibly the most over babyface on the WWE roster and has shown that perfectly against Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in recent months.

He has the uncanny ability to take a beating from bigger wrestlers and continue to come back for more in a credible way. Heck, the crowd went crazy for him when he simply survived ten minutes with Braun.

You know who loves to give out a good beating? That is Brock Lesnar’s favourite thing to do! Sami would garner a lot of sympathy from the crowd as he tries to get a match against one of the biggest stars in the company.

It would allow Brock and Paul to mock the favourite underdog of the Raw brand in the coming weeks. It is simple and effective storytelling that would give Sami a well deserved moment on the WrestleMania stage.