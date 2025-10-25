5 Biggest Divas in WWE’s Women’s Division

The Women's Revolution in WWE had its roots in NXT, where Paige, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley transformed the perception of women in pro wrestling. While Paige was the first among the five to come up to the main roster and make an impact, the arrival of the 'four horsewomen of NXT' truly brought about a dramatic shift.In the 2000s, women's wrestling was nowhere close to the men's division when it came to a spot on the card. At the time, they were mostly given a transitional role on shows, albeit with several notable exceptions, such as Trish Stratus and LitaIn 2016, WWE retired the term 'Divas' for good and has since started using 'superstars' to refer to their women's division, just like their male counterpart. However, some current superstars still fit the mold of what comprised the 'Divas era' in WWE. In this article, we will look at five such stars who are part of the current roster.5. Maxxine DupriDupri recently challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship and took the fight to The Man, only for the champion to retain via disqualification. The Alpha Academy member certainly has the looks to captivate audiences, and would have fit in very well in the Divas division back in the day. 4. Liv MorganLiv Morgan's revenge tour catapulted the Judgment Day member into superstardom last year, resulting in her becoming the Women's World Champion. Her mic skills and persona have improved drastically since her days in the Riott Squad, and she is now a bona fide main eventer.Her looks, attitude, and on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio are all traits that would have made her a massive star in the Divas era.3. Tiffany StrattonTiffany Stratton started her career in NXT with a &quot;spoilt, rich daddy's girl&quot; gimmick that later evolved into the 'Buff Barbie' persona on the main roster. Stratton's looks, outfits, and mic skills are all strong reminders of the Divas era, although her in-ring skills are far superior to most of the stars at the time.It isn't hard to imagine the reigning WWE Women's Champion being a perfect fit for the Divas era.2. Nikki BellaThe former Divas Champion made her return to WWE earlier this year, first emerging as the number 30 entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. She then made her return to regular programming ahead of Evolution 2025. Nikki, along with her sister Brie, was two of the biggest standout performers of the Divas era, and was perhaps the last top star to emerge out of the Divas division before it was done away with. Bella, however, still has traits that remind fans of the Divas era and is among the biggest stars on the roster today.1. Chelsea GreenChelsea Green has been open about her appreciation for the Divas era and has also spoken about her desire to bring the Divas Championship back. Safe to say, the Secret Hervice leader would be the perfect candidate to hold the title if it were to be brought back. The Hot Mess embodies the flamboyant, sassy, and bold character that defined the WWE Divas era and is truly the biggest Diva on the active roster.