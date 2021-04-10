5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week - Former champion to switch brands; WWE repeating itself?

WWE RAW kept the focus on the WWE Championship scene, with WrestleMania 37 drawing closer. Bobby Lashley dominated Cedric Alexander in a non-title match, while Drew McIntyre overcame King Corbin to keep his place in the match at WrestleMania.

Asuka and Rhea Ripley fell apart during the WWE Women’s Championship match on RAW. Will McIntyre win the WWE Championship once again at WrestleMania? And has WWE made certain storylines way too predictable over the past few months?

NXT hosted its first-ever two-night event on Wednesday and Thursday this week. NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was filled with some top matches that did not let the quality of the event drop.

Karrion Kross and Raquel Gonzalez emerged as the new NXT and Women’s Champion respectively at the end of the show. Who will step up to these two powerhouses once NXT moves to Tuesday nights starting next week?

#5 How many times will WWE fans continue to watch the same formula build towards championship rivalries?

You hesitated to tag me.

I don’t hesitate. How’s the floor taste? 👹 https://t.co/Srbl8q62XL — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 6, 2021

This is one question that has been asked many times over the past few months in WWE, but there seems to be no answer to it. Rhea Ripley and Asuka teamed up to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on RAW this week.

Ripley and Asuka showed signs of disunity early on but it did not take long for Ripley to turn on her partner. Asuka and Ripley are set to meet at WrestleMania 37 with the RAW Women’s Championship on the line.

The angle allowed WWE to build towards the match for The Show of Shows. Have fans watched WWE creative build towards championship rivalries too often now?

Over the past couple of months, SmackDown and NXT have used the same formula to build towards top championship rivalries. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks teamed up to compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships before breaking up at Fastlane.

Similarly, Finn Balor and Karrion Kross teamed up to challenge for the NXT Tag Team titles just weeks before TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Unsurprisingly, the two had a misunderstanding that helped Kross show his dominance over the NXT Champion.

The idea of putting Edge and Daniel Bryan in a tag team to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had also crossed creatives’ minds during the build up for the Universal Championship match.

This sort of booking has become way too predictable. Will WWE stop booking such angles and focus on building better championship storylines?

