5 Biggest stars WWE never should have released in 2025

#5. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman made his return for the second time in WWE, but his second run didn't last long as the company released him around July this year. Reports disclosed that the higher salary of the Monster Among All Monsters is the key reason behind this release.

Meanwhile, Strowman is not only popular among the audience but also a former Universal Champion in the company. As of now, the real giant power is missing from the Triple H-led promotion, and in this, the release of Strowman could be a mistake, and he should not have been released in 2025.

#4. Karrion Kross

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently made his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, but this could be something that should never happen. Over the past few months, Kross has been getting major support from the live crowd.

Even when he appeared on RAW television, the crowd was behind him. Despite this, he is no longer part of the company and is now competing in the independent circuit.

#3. Andrade

Andrade recently surprised everyone when he made his return in the All Elite Wrestling promotion. The former United States Champion made his WWE comeback last year, and his getting released from the company should never have happened.

Andrade is one of the best in-ring talents and was a great fit in the mid-card division of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. For those who might not know, the AEW star was released from the company due to multiple violations of the Wellness Policy.

#2. Former WWE star Carlito

Back in June this year, Carlito was released from the World Wrestling Entertainment. The Bad Apple was part of the Judgment Day faction and was performing great on Monday Night RAW.

His inclusion in the Judgment Day storyline had made things more intriguing to watch. This is why his release should never have occurred within the company in 2025.

#1. Lance Anoa'i

The real-life Bloodline member is the latest addition to the list of superstars leaving the company this year. Recently, Lance confirmed his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

He was signed by WWE last year but never appeared on television. Lance's departure should never have happened, as Triple H could have instead incorporated him in the Bloodline Saga to extend the family drama.