  5 Biggest stars WWE never should have released in 2025

5 Biggest stars WWE never should have released in 2025

By Love Verma
Published Oct 14, 2025 06:07 GMT
Triple H is the head of Creative in WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Triple H is the head of Creative in WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Under the creative control of Triple H, WWE has witnessed many superstars getting released in 2025. We are still around two months away from the end of this year, but already, major names are no longer with the company.

In this article, we will be looking at the five biggest stars WWE never should have released this year.

#5. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman made his return for the second time in WWE, but his second run didn't last long as the company released him around July this year. Reports disclosed that the higher salary of the Monster Among All Monsters is the key reason behind this release.

Meanwhile, Strowman is not only popular among the audience but also a former Universal Champion in the company. As of now, the real giant power is missing from the Triple H-led promotion, and in this, the release of Strowman could be a mistake, and he should not have been released in 2025.

#4. Karrion Kross

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently made his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, but this could be something that should never happen. Over the past few months, Kross has been getting major support from the live crowd.

Even when he appeared on RAW television, the crowd was behind him. Despite this, he is no longer part of the company and is now competing in the independent circuit.

#3. Andrade

Andrade recently surprised everyone when he made his return in the All Elite Wrestling promotion. The former United States Champion made his WWE comeback last year, and his getting released from the company should never have happened.

Andrade is one of the best in-ring talents and was a great fit in the mid-card division of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. For those who might not know, the AEW star was released from the company due to multiple violations of the Wellness Policy.

#2. Former WWE star Carlito

Back in June this year, Carlito was released from the World Wrestling Entertainment. The Bad Apple was part of the Judgment Day faction and was performing great on Monday Night RAW.

His inclusion in the Judgment Day storyline had made things more intriguing to watch. This is why his release should never have occurred within the company in 2025.

#1. Lance Anoa'i

The real-life Bloodline member is the latest addition to the list of superstars leaving the company this year. Recently, Lance confirmed his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

He was signed by WWE last year but never appeared on television. Lance's departure should never have happened, as Triple H could have instead incorporated him in the Bloodline Saga to extend the family drama.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
