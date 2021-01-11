Top 5 bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week

WWE puts out a lot of content every single week, and while plenty of the company's booking decisions are liked by the fans, some things leave the viewers scratching their heads.

This weekly series takes a look at WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown. Specifically, it explores the confusing booking decisions that took place on these programs.

The week started with several bizarre booking decisions on WWE RAW Legends Night. From Ric Flair causing Charlotte's loss to Goldberg's weird promo, plenty of segments confused the fans.

WWE NXT put on a brilliant show with New Year's Evil, and it didn't make many bizarre booking choices. But WWE SmackDown took the cake this week, as it delivered a confounding decision at the end of the night.

Here's a look at five bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week.

#5 WWE fails to address the Alexa Bliss/Randy Orton cliffhanger at the beginning of WWE RAW

Hulk Hogan opened this week's confusing and bizarre WWE Monday Night RAW

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, fans were left wondering whether Randy Orton set Alexa Bliss on fire. In the closing moments, Bliss was drenched in gasoline when the lights went out. Orton held a lit match in his hand, so it seemed like he was going to burn Bliss.

The nail-biting cliffhanger was effective because it made many fans excited to tune into WWE RAW this week.

But the beginning of WWE RAW Legends Night didn't pick up on this hot angle. Instead, WWE chose to open the show with a Hulk Hogan promo.

Fans had to wait before WWE gave the viewers an answer about Bliss' fate. During a backstage interview, "The Viper" stated that he spared Bliss. He chose not to set her on fire. This reveal was a throwaway line that failed to live to up last week's thrilling finale. It was a disappointing end to what had been a remarkable story.

WWE's lack continuity is extremely frustrating to watch. It often leaves fans feeling lost and confused. WWE repeatedly fails to follow up on its biggest stories, and this inconsistency is an insult to the viewers' intelligence. As a result, it's not surprising that the ratings of WWE RAW have reached new lows in recent months.