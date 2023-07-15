5 blockbuster feuds if The Rock teams up with WWE legend at SummerSlam 2023

SummerSlam 2023 is the highly anticipated upcoming premium live event of WWE. The show is reportedly set to feature highly anticipated matches such as Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, and more. The current build of storylines on the road to the Biggest Party of the Summer has generated excitement among fans.

Additionally, there have been rumors of surprise appearances on the show, with the latest names being John Cena and The Rock. Speculation of their involvement arose following the recent writer's strike in Hollywood.

Taking this into consideration, let's explore five blockbuster feuds that could unfold if The Cenation Leader and The Rock teamed up at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5. Alpha Academy could get a big moment at SummerSlam

The Alpha Academy is a former RAW Tag Team Champions

One of the teams that could potentially face the legendary tag team of Cena and Rock is Alpha Academy. The faction consists of Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri, who are currently working together on RAW.

A feud between John Cena and The People's Champion could provide an opportunity to elevate the position of the faction within the company.

In December 2022, Chad Gable and Otis were involved in a major segment with Kurt Angle, which garnered significant attention from the fans. This also allows Gable to showcase his skills against iconic figures at SummerSlam 2023.

#4. Grayson Waller and LA Knight

Grayson Waller already invited The Rock for his show

The young Aussie recently extended an invitation to The Rock for his "Grayson Waller Effect," making him a potential opponent for the legendary wrestler. Even in the recent addition of the blue brand, he used the popular catchphrase of the People's Champion.

However, LA Knight could be the one who could potentially accompany Waller in this matchup. For those unaware, Knight is currently scheduled to compete in the first round of the United States Championship Invitational match.

However, if Knight fails to qualify, teaming up with Waller against The Rock and John Cena at SummerSlam could be an alternative.

This scenario presents an opportunity for both Waller and Knight to establish themselves as future main eventers in the company. However, some fans have criticized The Megastar for resembling The Rock. Nonetheless, this would also allow LA Knight to showcase his impressive microphone skills and in-ring talent.

#3. Pretty Deadly vs. The Rock & John Cena at SummerSlam 2023

Pretty Deadly are former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions

Pretty Deadly could also seize the opportunity to feud against Cena and Rock at SummerSlam. This would help the newly debuted tag team to gain recognition on a larger stage.

Their recent victory over the Brawling Brutes on SmackDown showcased their abilities in a hard-fought match.

Even if they lose in the feud against Cena and Rock, it would still be beneficial for the former NXT tag team champions.

#2. The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is currently dominating the RAW brand

To provide formidable opponents for Cena and The Rock, The Judgment Day could be an ideal choice. The villainous faction includes veterans like Finn Balor alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, etc.

Despite facing some internal issues, they secured victories in their recent matches. Recent reports also suggest that Finn Balor is set to have a championship rematch against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

This leaves the possibility of Dominik Mysterio teaming up with Damian Priest to join forces against Cena and The Rock. It is worth noting that the Dirty Dom is also scheduled to compete in an NXT North American Championship match in the upcoming edition of the developmental brand. It could potentially make him a champion before entering this blockbuster feud.

#1. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn currently holds the Undisputed Tag Team titles

The current Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could be an excellent choice to face John Cena and The Rock at SummerSlam in Detroit.

Owens and Zayn are currently not engaged in any specific storyline. A tag team match against the legendary duo would allow them to prove why they hold the tag team championships.

It is worth mentioning that Owens and Zayn had previously shared the ring with John Cena. The match between these two tag teams has the potential to create significant excitement in the WWE Universe.

Additionally, having experienced performers like Owens and Zayn in the match help to avoid any potential injuries leading up to their rumored return.