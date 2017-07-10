5 booking decisions for Samoa Joe leading up to Summerslam

What comes next for The Destroyer?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 23:21 IST

Joe lost to Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire

Samoa Joe nearly pulled off the impossible at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 when he came close to slaying The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, for the WWE Universal Championship. It’s a match that cements The Destroyer as a main event player in the WWE and makes him an undisputed success.

But, now that he has faced his first big setback since his main roster debut earlier this year, what’s next for Joe? With The Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE Summerslam 2017, just around the corner, he needs something special to keep up the momentum he has generated from his program with Brock Lesnar.

There are a number of viable options for the former TNA and Ring of Honor star, and we think we know 5 ways the WWE can ensure that The Samoan Submission Machine goes into Summerslam as a legitimate badass.

Here are 5 possible booking decisions for Samoa Joe leading up to Summerslam 2017:

#5 He looks for a rematch against Brock Lesnar

Samoa Joe has come as close as anyone else not named Goldberg in getting one over on Brock Lesnar. He executed his gameplan perfectly, ambushing Brock and then slamming him through an announce table before the bell even sounded.

He then dominated large portions of their short official match before Lesnar hit him with an F5 out of nowhere to pick up the win. You can be certain that The Destroyer feels he has earned a rematch having come so close to ending Lesnar’s reign as WWE Universal Champion.

We could see him go after Paul Heyman’s client yet again in the build up to Summerslam 2017 in the hopes of one more chance at slaying The Beast Incarnate. It would certainly make for compelling viewing, but it seems highly unlikely and that is why it comes in at Number 5 on this list.