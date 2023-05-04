5 Contenders for Conor McGregor in WWE apart from Roman Reigns

Conor McGregor, the mixed martial artist, woke up and chose violence! With Backlash 2023 around the corner, Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is, as usual, a hot topic. If nothing else, fans are wondering when and who will successfully dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Well, WrestlingWorldCC tweeted about a possible rumor that Reigns could be holding the titles until at least September 2024, and McGregor referred to The Tribal Chief and The Wise Man as “Wannabes.”

Since he openly took a shot at Reigns, he should be able to follow it up by coming to WWE and taking on the Undisputed Champion himself.

If he does come to WWE, Reigns won't be his only problem. Here are five contenders for Conor McGregor if he joins WWE.

#5. Seth Rollins

The Drip God doesn’t like anyone running their mouths if they can't back it up. With Conor McGregor, Seth Rollins would be the perfect mix of sassy and dangerous since they share these traits. Furthermore, in 2016, Rollins had openly invited McGregor to step into the ring after the UFC fighter commented on the WWE Superstar's toughness.

Conor McGregor is also known for his flashy clothes, and The Drip God doesn’t mind being the only one with a taste in fashion!

Conor McGregor vs. Seth Rollins wouldn’t just be a battle of in-ring skills but also a contest of who has the better drip!

#4. Brock Lesnar

There’s nothing better than putting two athletes who were in the UFC inside the squared circle to battle it out.

The Beast’s WWE run has put him in the ring with several pro wrestlers, but not MMA fighters. McGregor would be the perfect way for Brock Lesnar to relive his glorious UFC days!

Don't forget, The Beast has already asked McGregor to come to the WWE arena if he's up for it instead of passing comments on social media.

"If Conor McGregor wants to say some sh** to me and get his name out there more than he already has by dropping my name, I got fu**ing about 10 words for him. Come here, face to face Conor, alright and say it to my face. Otherwise, leave me and the fu**ing WWE out of it because I came to your arena and kicked a** and if you want, and if you’re so fu**ing tough, comes to our arena and try to kick some a**."

Furthermore, neither of them will back down, given whoever comes out on top will possibly be considered a force in both WWE and UFC!

#3. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish and The Irish are a good match, and ideally, it should take place somewhere in Europe to attract a massive crowd.

Additionally, McGregor claimed back in 2022 he wasn’t at WrestleMania because everyone feared him, and The Scottish Warrior gave a fitting reply to that claim.

If McGregor comes to WWE, McIntyre wouldn’t mind showing him around... in the ring!

#2. Kevin Owens

Like Conor McGregor, Owens is of Irish origin, and WWE could capitalize on that to make a massive match.

Despite being from different backgrounds, Owens and McGregor are wildly popular among fans. Hence, a battle between them won't only focus on who is the better fighter but also on who gets the most cheers from the audience in the arena!

On top of that, Owens isn’t a fan of anyone who runs their mouths for no reason. Given McGregor’s habit of commenting on WWE Superstars, KO will ensure to bury McGregor if he comes to WWE!

#1 Gunther

If Conor McGregor comes to WWE, and if it’s for one match, the company could capitalize on this opportunity. While McGregor has been a top name in the UFC for the last decade, Gunther isn’t far behind in terms of popularity in WWE.

The UFC fighter was the first in the industry to hold two belts simultaneously: the lightweight belt and the featherweight title. On the other hand, Gunther remains the longest reigning WWE NXT Champion with a staggering number of 870 days. Additionally, he’s already ahead in numbers with the Intercontinental Title, leaving behind The Rock’s reign of 265 days and Randy Orton’s reign of 210 days.

Considering both McGregor and Gunther have a tendency to break records and rise to the top, a celebrity match between them will be quite the treat for fans!

