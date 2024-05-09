5 current and former WWE stars reported new Bloodline member Jacob Fatu has named as dream opponents

Jacob Fatu is a trending name within the WWE Universe at the moment. He has supposedly signed with WWE but is yet to make his debut. Considering he is The Tonga Kid's son, ideally, he should be joining The Bloodline.

However, WWE is concerned about Fatu outshining The Enforcer if he joins the faction. In the off-chance WWE doesn't have him join The Bloodline, it opens up avenues for him to work matches with some of his dream opponents.

He spoke about about some of the dream opponents during his interview on Muscle Memory.

#5. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy made his pro-wreslting debut in 1994 when he signed with WWE. Initially, he worked with the Stamford-based promotion as a jobber but then gained traction when he formed a tag team with his brother, Matt Hardy.

The Hardy Boyz became quite the sensation in WWE, winning the tag team championship nine times. Apart from being a tag team champion, Jeff Hardy also had various runs with the singles championships such as the WWE Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship, among others.

As per Jacob Fatu, he would especially like to take on Jeff Hardy for the flips and stunts, and Jeff Hardy is very well-known for the type of moves he pulls off in the ring.

#4. Tajiri

Tajiri made his pro-wrestling debut in 1994 and joined WWE in 1996. His first run with WWE did not run long, and he left the company in 1997 to work with ECW. He returned to WWE after ECW's closure and made his on-screen debut in 2001.

During his time with WWE, Tajiri secured the WWE Tag Team Championship with Eddie Guerrero and the World Tag Team Championship with William Regal. Apart from that, he won the Light Heavyweight Championship, the WCW United States Championship, and also WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Similar to Jeff Hardy, Jacob Fatu's reason for choosing Tajiri as one of his dream opponents are the hand flips and other moves that aren't common to pull off.

#3. The Usos

Jacob Fatu and The Usos are cousins and grew up together. Fatu was born in 1992 and The Usos in 1985. Coming from the same family, the cousins were around each other quite a bit.

It's understandable why Fatu wants to take on his cousins in the squared circle and recreate their childhood wrestling matches in front of a huge audience. However, Jey and Jimmy Uso are drafted to different brands, so he will need to wait a while before he can have a match with the brothers.

#2. Solo Sikoa

If Jacob Fatu debuts in WWE but does not join The Bloodline, it really does create the opportunity for him to take on Solo Sikoa in a singles rivalry. It will enable WWE to keep him free until Roman Reigns or The Rock returns and then make him align with whoever is required.

Currently, The Bloodline has Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. If Fatu does join The Bloodline to balance out The Samoan Wrestling Family's members with The Tonga Community's members, he will have to wait until the faction splits again to have his dream match with Solo Sikoa.

#1. Jacob Fatu wants to take on Roman Reigns

Currently, Roman Reigns has taken time off from WWE. But when he returns, Jacob Fatu will have the chance to fulfill one of his dream matches. However, it will also depend on how Fatu is placed with The Bloodline and in what capacity WWE is going to use him in The Bloodline saga.

There is a possibility that The Rock will also return to WWE when Roman Reigns returns. In this situation, Jacob Fatu's stance with The Bloodline will play a crucial role in adding power to whichever side he aligns with.

