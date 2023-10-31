5 current and former WWE Superstars who welcomed children in 2023

WWE Superstars, former or current, already have a lot of roles to play due to their profession. However, several recently added another part in their lives to play as they welcomed their kids this year. On the other hand, the likes of Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and more are expecting theirs by the end of the year.

For this list, we will look at five former and current stars who welcomed children in 2023.

#5. Former WWE star Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly is one of the former WWE stars who returned to the company for sporadic appearances throughout the years. In 2018 and 2022, she entered the Women's Royal Rumble event and also showed up for special reunion episodes. However, earlier this year, her announcement was something personal.

She announced her pregnancy in March this year, and the following month, that it was twins. On September 10, 2023, Kelly Kelly and her husband, Joe Coba, welcomed their son, Jaxon Matthew, and their daughter, Brooklyn Marie.

#4. Current WWE star Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa is one of the RAW stars who is mainly seen getting the shorter end of the stick and mostly made into a laughingstock.

In March earlier this year, Akira Tozawa welcomed his first child with his wife, a daughter they named Ten. It's most likely that Akira and his daughter live in different countries. The RAW star has been married since 2018, but due to his frequent travel, he and his wife live in different countries. Multiple superstars have congratulated the Japanese star on being a father, one of them being Nia Jax.

#3. Former WWE star Zack Gibson

Zack Gibson was quite active in NXT before he exited the Stamford-based promotion. While in the developmental brand, he was known as Rip Fowler, was part of Grizzled Young Veterans with James Drake, and joined The Schism. The duo's contract left on October 14, 2023.

Only days after his release from the Stamford-based promotion, he revealed on social media that he welcomed his first child, Robyn. He and Drake have since returned to indie wrestling as a tag team.

#2. Former WWE star Sunil Singh

Sunil Singh (Gurvinder Sihra) and his brother Samir Singh (AKA Harvinder Sihra) were part of WWE from 2016 until 2021. They were known as The Singh Brothers but were also known as The Bollywood Boyz. They have since made multiple appearances on the independent scene since.

The former star recently took to social media to share that he welcomed his second child on October 18, 2023. Her name is Ariya Kaur Sihra, while his eldest son is named Veer.

#1. Current superstar Karl Anderson

One of the most recent births came from SmackDown star Karl Anderson. Since returning with Luke Gallows, they have been a tag team alongside AJ Styles and Mia Yim as part of The O.C.

In the last week of October, Anderson's wife, Christine Bui, posted a photo of their fifth child with the superstar. His name is Coast Rocky Allegra. The couple can't be more than happy for their family of seven.

