5 Current WWE stars who wrestle under their real names

WWE Superstars often use different names while competing in the ring based on the essence of their character. Using a different name helps fans relate to them better, leading to better engagement, which is beneficial to the performers.

Some wrestlers used their original names in WWE. While notable wrestlers like John Cena and Brock Lesnar fall in this category, today in this article, we will look at five other WWE Superstars who use their real name and wrestle in the squared circle:

#5. WWE's young talent, Humberto

Humberto and Angel mak their entrance. Image Credits: wwe.com

Humberto Garza Carrillo, better known as Humberto, is one of the best young talents in wrestling. The Mexican currently wrestlers under his real name and has gained popularity for his moves inside the ring.

A third-generation wrestler, Humberto is currently part of a faction named Los Lotharios with fellow wrestler Angel. The duo competes on RAW, and fans are excited to see the heights Humberto and Angel can achieve in their career.

#4. Shelton Benjamin

Currently enjoying a run with his tag team partner Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, throughout his career, has wrestled under his original name.

As of now, Benjamin and Alexander are designated free agents, which grants them to appear on either brand. In their last match on RAW, Benjamin and Alexander lost to Indus Sher.

#3. Johnny Gargano

While Monday Night RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano has had different ring names, he has always wrestled under his original name for the majority. He has used the same name throughout, from his days on NXT to competing in the main roster.

At Monday Night RAW, things seem exciting for Johnny Gargano. After Tommaso Ciampa returned on RAW this week, reports suggest that creatives will look to reunite DIY. If that is the case, fans can expect to be treated to great tag team competition from Gargano and Ciampa.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura

The King of Strong Style Wrestling, Shinsuke Nakamura, is another wrestler who has used his real name for most of his career. Whether it was his career in Japan or WWE, the 43-year-old has achieved all his success in the ring under his real name.

Even today, Shinsuke Nakamura continues to climb the ladder of success. At Money in the Bank, the Japanese wrestler is set to compete in the ladder match to secure a contract allowing him to challenge for a title of his liking.

While Nakamura might not be the designated favorite, it won't be a surprise to see the veteran pull some tricks off his sleeves and gain the victory.

#1. Randy Orton

Over the years, Randy Orton has become synonymous with WWE. A third-generation superstar, he has wrestled under his real name and, in the process, has created wrestling history.

During his career, Orton has been a part of some of the company's most significant moments. A winner of 20 championships, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later.

Currently, Randy Orton is out due to a back injury. While fans wish to see him wrestle again, reports suggest that Orton might not be a do so. Whether or not he returns to the ring, The Viper has set his legacy in stone.

