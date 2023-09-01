4 directions for Bobby Lashley and his faction on SmackDown

Since Bobby Lashley made his return to SmackDown, fans have been excited to see him. Lashley's return not only brought a breath of fresh air, but it also led to the start of an unnamed faction involving him and The Street Profits. In the last few weeks, this faction has created a lot of chaos.

While they have attacked the likes of Brawling Brutes and The O.C., Lashley and The Street Profits have also been seen talking amongst each other. From what has been presented till now, it is clear WWE has big plans for the faction. Also, the new team is getting the desired reaction from the crowd.

In this article, we will look at four directions for Bobby Lashley and his faction on the blue brand:

#4. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits feud with The Brawling Brutes

While Bobby Lashley's return and partnership with The Street Profits has been enjoyable, eventually the stable will have to prove themselves in WWE. One of the best ways to do so would be to feud with another strong faction on SmackDown, and who could be better than The Brawling Brutes?

If Lashley and his faction feud with The Brawling Brutes, it could lead to some great promos and in-ring work. Another factor that could come out of this feud is a potential singles match between Bobby Lashley and Sheamus. Given their talent in the ring, it would be a treat to watch them compete.

#3. Add a big man to the team

On their own, it is evident Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are a strong unit. However, that does not mean they can't add more power. If they decide to expand, it would be good to see Lashley add someone like Omos to his team. The former champion would have to steal the giant from under MVP's thumb.

Another big man Lashley can add to his team is Odyssey Jones. In recent times, Jones has been wrestling in dark matches in SmackDown. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise to see WWE add him to Lashley's new faction. It would also be a good way to introduce the 29-year-old to the main roster.

#2. Recruit Carmelo Hayes

When Bobby Lashley made his return on SmackDown, the first team he met was The Street Profits. However, immediately afterwards the 47-year-old was seen meeting Carmelo Hayes on NXT. While nothing substantial happened, there is a chance things could change.

This week on NXT, The Street Profits met with Carmelo Hayes. There is a high chance they could recruit the NXT Champion to join their faction. Ever since Hayes wrestled on RAW against Finn Balor, fans believe he deserves a chance on the main roster. Hence, adding Hayes to Lashley's faction would be a good start to his career on the main roster.

#1. Challenge for titles

Over the years, Bobby Lashley has established himself as a big name on the main roster. Hence, it would only be fitting for him to challenge for a singles titles. On SmackDown, Lashley could challenge for the US Title, and once Reigns is back, 'The Almighty' could also eye a world championship.

On the other hand, The Street Profits could look to feud with Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. If Lashley wins a singles title, WWE could book The Street Profits to win tag champions. This would make Lashley and his faction one of the most dominant teams in WWE.

What do you think is the next step for Lashley and the Street Profits? Sound off in the comments section below.

