5 directions for Sheamus following loss to Gunther in intense qualifying match on WWE RAW

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament kicked off during the latest episode of WWE RAW. Several male and female superstars presented their challenges in the first round of the tournament with the eventual goal of achieving the prestigious accolade.

In a highly anticipated first-round match, Gunther and Sheamus reignited their storied rivalry as they clashed in the main event of the show. Despite The Celtic Warrior's valiant effort, it was not enough to secure the win. An interference by Ludwig Kaiser allowed The Ring General to capitalize and advance to the next round of the tournament.

Following his unsuccessful bid to become the King of the Ring for the second time in his career, below are five potential directions for Sheamus moving forward.

#5. Get revenge on Gunther

After facing off in three fiercely contested matches, Sheamus has never emerged victorious against Gunther. This latest loss is likely to deepen the animosity between them, fueling The Celtic Warrior's desire to get even with The Ring General.

Hence, there is a chance Sheamus might interfere in one of Gunther's upcoming matches, sabotaging the latter's aspirations of becoming the King of the Ring.

#4. Mentor The Big Bad Booty Nephew in WWE

Bron Breakker is widely regarded as one of the most complete performers today, with many tipping him as the future of WWE. With his exceptional talent, The Big Bad Booty Nephew is destined for great things in the industry.

However, what Bron needs now is the right mentorship and guidance to fully realize his potential. Who better to provide this than The Celtic Warrior? Their recent backstage conversation has raised intrigue to see if Sheamus truly takes Bron under his wing.

#3. Keep Drew McIntyre busy

Drew McIntyre finds himself embroiled in one of the hottest feuds of the year with CM Punk. However, WWE must maintain the momentum of this feud until Punk's eventual in-ring return.

Sheamus could play a pivotal role in this scenario. A few weeks ago on RAW, The Celtic Warrior attempted to advise McIntyre to move past his issues with CM Punk. Such interactions between the two friends may intensify, potentially leading to a short-term feud between them.

This would not only keep McIntyre engaged but also ensure that The Scottish Warrior remains prominently featured until Punk's return to action.

#2. Become a Grand Slam Champion

In his illustrious 18-year career in WWE, Sheamus has accomplished nearly everything, except for one elusive achievement: winning the Intercontinental Championship.

This title win would elevate him to the status of a Grand Slam Champion, a rare feat in WWE. Therefore, Sheamus could shift his focus to Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship, with a determined focus on finally fulfilling his long-awaited opportunity to capture the prestigious title.

#1. Test Damian Priest's mettle

Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Damian's recent victory over Jey Uso at Backlash France marked a solid start to his title reign. However, to solidify his position as the rightful champion, he needs to face off against legendary competitors.

Sheamus, known for his reliability and excellence in the ring, could provide a formidable challenge for The Punisher of The Judgment Day.