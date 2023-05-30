Summer is fast approaching and WWE's annual Money in the Bank premium live event is scheduled to take place this July.

While fans can look forward to seeing a host of high-caliber matches for one of the company's most anticipated events, it goes without saying that the namesake match is the pinnacle of the show (sorry, Tribal Chief).

With a stacked roster and several intense storylines playing out, here are a few potential winners for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match on both the male and female sides.

#5. Recent WWE SmackDown draftee Grayson Waller

He may be new to some of you, but please trust that if Grayson Waller wins Money in the Bank this year and cashes in at an opportune time, it would fit his character to a T.

For a while in NXT, Waller made a name for himself as one of the most sneaky, conniving, sheisty, sleazy, greasy, underhanded goobers to ever grace the brand.

Through his sheer skill of utter douchebaggery, he eventually gained the respect of his peers and the NXT Universe for not only portraying the persona so well but also for being an exceptional talent in the ring.

Seeing a guy like Waller cash in a guaranteed world title contract on the right opponent at the right time is sure to give you all the more ammunition to loathe him. It may not seem that way now, but it's honestly only a matter of time before "The Grayson Waller Effect" changes your perception.

#4. The Man, Becky Lynch

Fresh off suffering a tainted defeat at the hands of Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch could still possibly qualify for and win this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match... so long as Trish and her newfound protege Zoey Stark don't find a way to thwart the mission.

You've got to believe that The Man will be seeking retribution from both Stark and Stratus before any plans are made for a pursuit of the title. Fortunately for her, WWE's Money in the Bank PLE is still over a month away.

If Lynch does manage to qualify in the midst of all her drama with Stratus, Rhea Ripley is sure to have a bonafide contender for whichever title she's holding this summer.

#3. Potentially Mr. Money in the Bank, LA Knight

Unlike the previously mentioned names on this list, LA Knight is already scheduled for a Money in the Bank qualifier match against Montez Ford of The Street Profits this Friday night on SmackDown.

While some have already presumed Knight will win the match and advance, many of those same people are also convinced that he will not be successful in winning where it counts. Some even believe that his very inclusion in the match will be the closest sniff he ever gets to the briefcase.

On the other hand, there's a chance Knight isn't just there to be the runner-up. WWE may actually see a future in LA as a top talent in the company. If so, booking him to win Money in the Bank is a pretty big sign.

#2. The EST, Bianca Belair

As you may know, Bianca Belair's historic Raw Women's Championship reign has come to an end. That said, The EST of WWE is probably going to want a rematch, given the way she lost it in the first place.

The match could take place at Money in the Bank... or it could take place on an episode of SmackDown before the event. Belair could wind up losing again. As a last resort, she may qualify for a shot at the coveted briefcase.

It's worth noting that Belair doesn't have to cash in her contract immediately if she becomes Ms. Money in the Bank, which would mean that Asuka's next challenger wouldn't necessarily have to be her previous one, so there's that.

#1. The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes

Oh, come on. Who else were you expecting? Just Joe? Dominik Mysterio?

Regardless, Cody Rhodes' potential stint as Mr. Money in the Bank hasn't entirely been ruled out yet. While you may be asking yourself how a world title contract is going to fit somewhere in the middle of a blood feud with Brock Lesnar, it's simple.

Rhodes faces Lesnar in a rubber match with some brutally barbaric and insane stipulation. Then, he competes in his 2nd match of the night, overcomes the pain, and retrieves the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Does this sound hard to believe? You bet your sweet bottom it does. Is it over the top? Sure it is. But so is wrestling sometimes... and that's part of why we love it.

