5 features we want in WWE 2K18

These features can make WWE 2K18 great.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 23:53 IST

With Seth Rollins as the cover star, we’re off to a good start

WWE’s flagship yearly video game, WWE 2K18 is just around the corner and excitement is high in the world of professional wrestling to see what developers 2K Games have in store for us this year. Details have been slowly emerging with the latest news coming in that Seth Rollins is going to be the cover star for this year’s edition of the game.

It’s certainly a step in the right direction, going away from a cover star who is a part-time performer in Brock Lesnar but this is only the first of many changes needed to bring the WWE’s video games series back to the glory days of the mid-noughties.

The demands that fans make of the WWE and 2K Games aren’t too outlandish and impossible to achieve and it is high time the two companies started taking this feedback seriously in order to produce a game that fans will be happy spending $60 on.

With that it mind, we are going to explore 5 features that can help in making WWE 2K18 a significant improvement upon its predecessor. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 features we want in WWE 2K18:

#5 Regular and free update of the roster

A few top stars weren’t part of WWE 2K17

One of the biggest gripes that fans had with WWE 2K17 was that the roster just wasn’t up to scratch, especially considering the influx of talent over the months after the release of the game including during The Brand Split.

While some of these issues were taken care of, it only came in the form of paid content as players had to purchase DLCs in order to get the full roster experience. This is especially frustrating considering the steep price of the base game itself.

In order to avoid such discontent, WWE 2K18 needs to boast regular updates to the roster, free of cost. This will ensure the game feels authentic while keeping the fans happy since they do not need to spend money on something extra.

