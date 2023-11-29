5 highest-rated WWE Premium Live Events of 2023, according to fans

WWE has seen some impressive Premium Live Events all year round. While some were a miss, most were a hit for fans and professionals. Now that the main roster's final PLE has concluded, Survivor Series on November 25, 2023, fans have concluded which show was produced by the Stamford-based promotion.

Only main roster shows will be featured. However, some of NXT's shows have also received high ratings. With this in mind, an honorable mention goes to the top two rated shows from the developmental brand: No Mercy and Battleground, which were rated 8.35 and 8.32, respectively.

Now, let's look at five of the highest-rated WWE Premium Live Events in 2023, as voted by the fans via Cagematch

#5. WWE Backlash- 7.75

WWE returned to Puerto Rico for the first time since 2005 for Backlash. The Premium Live Event was held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot on May 6, 2023. The show was a success and featured several hometown stars.

Backlash had seven matches and three title bouts. Bianca Belair defeated Iyo Sky to retain the RAW Women's Championship, just as Rhea Ripley defeated Puerto Rico's Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown Women's title. Austin Theory also defended the US title in a triple-threat match against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

The highlight of the match was Bad Bunny defeating Damian Priest. Both hail from Puerto Rico and battled in a San Juan Street Fight, which featured the returns of Carlito and Savio Vega. The closing of the event saw Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar.

#4. Money in the Bank- 7.92

This year's Money in the Bank was the first to be held outside the US, as it occurred in London, England, on July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena. It was also the company's first major event in London since 2002.

MITB 2023 featured seven matches and the traditional ladder match to determine the Money in the Bank contract winners. The men's division crowned Damian Priest the winner, while Iyo Sky won in the women's division. The event also featured the return of John Cena.

The show closed with The Usos' success against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It was a monumental moment since Jey pinned Roman, the first pinfall loss of Reigns since 2019.

#3. Elimination Chamber- 8.04

The third spot on this list is WWE's second Premium Live Event of the year. Elimination Chamber was held on February 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Quebec, Canada. It was the first time an event was held in the country.

The show had five matches, including the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches. Asuka came out on top for the women's division, which granted her a RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania. On the other hand, Austin Theory won the men's bout to capture the United States Championship.

The end of the event featured the intense and personal rivalry between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Unfortunately for the Canadian crowd, they could not see the latter bring home the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

#2. Survivor Series: WarGames- 8.50

To no surprise, Survivor Series: WarGames ranked high on this list. The Chicago event featured not only the intense WarGames matches for the women's and men's divisions but also the return of several stars.

The show opened with the women's WarGames match, which saw Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Charlotte Flair defeat Damage CTRL. The men's division saw Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso defeat The Judgment Day. However, the show's highlight was not just the matches but the return of R-Truth, Randy, and, shockingly, CM Punk.

#1. WrestleMania 39 Night 1- 8.70

WrestleMania continuously proved to be The Show of Shows by ranking on top of this list, though only the first night made the cut. WrestleMania 39 was held in Inglewood, California, on April 1, 2023, while the second night was held on April 2, 2023. Interestingly, the Sunday show only received a 6.64 rating.

Celebrities were also featured during the event. Snoop Dogg co-hosted the event with The Miz and was involved in Rey Mysterio's entrance. Bad Bunny was the guest commentator for Rey and Dominik Mysterio's match, and the rapper even got involved. KSI was involved in Logan Paul's entrance and match. Pat McAfee also returned during this night.

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Another highly praised match was Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title.

