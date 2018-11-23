5 Huge mistakes Raw is making with Drew McIntyre

The WWE has to correct these mistakes before it's too late for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been on fire ever since returning to the WWE in 2017. The man ran through the NXT roster and captured the NXT Championship, before being promoted to the main roster once again – revealing himself as Dolph Ziggler's tag team partner on the April 16th, 2018 episode of Monday Night Raw.

It's no secret that the WWE has big plans for McIntrye, and that over the past several months, he has been booked to look strong in whatever angle or storyline he participates in. Of course, none of us have forgotten the horrifying beating he gave WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on the November 5th, 2018 episode of Raw.

I'd spoken in detail about the reasons why McIntyre 'squashed' Kurt Angle in the aforementioned match, however, over the past few days, I've been receiving quite a few questions regarding the WWE's future plans for "The Scottish Psychopath".

Honestly speaking, although the way McIntyre has been booked on Raw is decent, the Raw brand has been making a few strategic errors with his character's momentum over the past few days. This could end up hurting not only McIntyre's on-screen character but also the top-tier of the WWE food chain!

Today, we examine a few huge (somewhat overlooked!) mistakes WWE's Raw brand is making with Drew McIntyre, as well as how the company can correct these mistakes.

(Kindly note: The first point of this discussion may enrage a lot of Raw fans, and could perhaps bring a smile on the faces of SmackDown loyalists!)

#5 Rushing every Drew McIntyre feud, unlike the steady progress in feuds/storylines WWE does on SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live excellently booked Becky Lynch in a meaningful storyline with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018, which eventually turned into a classic feud

Firstly, I'd like to clarify that I'm not a fan who picks sides between Team Raw and Team SmackDown. I love every brand in the WWE Universe, including NXT, 205 Live, as well as the plethora of WWE Network shows – which may not be surprising for any lifelong WWE fan.

However, in Drew McIntyre's case, I must confess that if he was on the SmackDown brand instead of Raw, the man would now be in the midst of a decent storyline – a storyline which makes sense! Let's face it, the Raw storylines featuring McIntyre make zero sense because they lead us nowhere!

McIntyre has served as Dolph Ziggler's tag team partner for too long now, and if the WWE doesn't book either of them in meaningful storylines right now, the fans will likely lose interest in seeing McIntyre as a legit top star.

