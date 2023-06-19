5 huge twists that could rock WWE on RAW

Tonight's WWE Raw edition is set to take place at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, OH. The company has already confirmed some huge things for the show, such as Seth Rollins's open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Logan Paul is also confirmed to make his return tonight, while a Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying match between Trish Stratus and Raquel Rodriguez is set to take place.

With all these bangers announcements, it seems like WWE could pull off some huge twist on this edition. With that being said, let's explore five huge twists that could rock tonight's show.

#5. Seth Rollins loses World Heavyweight Championship on RAW

Seth Rollins is set to have an open challenge on tonight's show

Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins announced that he would be issuing an open challenge this week in order to prove he is a fighting champion. As it is an open challenge, his opponent has not been revealed yet. This has led to speculation among the WWE Universe, with fans speculating that one potential opponent could be Drew McIntyre.

A significant twist that could occur is Seth Rollins losing his World Heavyweight Championship. This decision would not only create a major shock on tonight's RAW, but also have a significant impact on the upcoming NXT Gold Rush event, where Seth is scheduled to face Bron Breakker. Additionally, it would also alter the card for Money in the Bank 2023, as Seth would no longer be defending his title against Finn Balor. This twist would undoubtedly generate a shock wave among fans.

#4. Logan Paul enters Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Will Logan Paul be a surprise entrant in MITB ladder match?

As announced by WWE, Logan Paul is set to make his comeback on tonight's WWE RAW. Logan hasn't appeared on WWE television since his defeat to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 39. The announcement of his return had recently led to multiple rumors and speculation.

Some reports suggest that Logan Paul may be added as a surprise entrant in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This bout currently features six superstars, including Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, and Damian Priest, who have qualified.

WWE added a surprise participant at last year's MITB in the form of Austin Theory, who went on to win the briefcase. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to make any last-minute changes and add the YouTube sensation as the seventh participant in this year's ladder match.

#3. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa return together

DIY is rumored to reunite soon

The upcoming edition of RAW may also see a surprise return by both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. It is signifcant that Cleveland is Gargano's home city, which means we could see a potential return. Even Gargano has teased a comeback on social media for tonight' show.

Additionally, reports have also emerged about Tommaso Ciampa's imminent return to WWE television. So it would be quite possible that both superstars make their return together on tonight's RAW. This may also lead to the rumored reunion of their tag team known as DIY.

#2. Rhea Ripley gets a new challenger

Rhea Ripley is set to have a rematch against Natalya tonight

Rhea Ripley is also scheduled for a rematch against Natalya on tonight's RAW. The last time they faced each other resulted in a dominant victory for Ripley.

However, this match could serve as a stepping stone for the Women's World Champion's next challenger to make herself known. With Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair already confronting Asuka for a title match, it's possible that Ripley will also find out who her new challenger is tonight.

#1. JD McDonagh joins The Judgment Day but without Damian Priest's knowledge

The tension between The Judgment Day is seen clearly now

Over the past few weeks, tension has been growing within The Judgment Day. It all started on WWE RAW when Seth Rollins defeated Damian Priest in a title match after Finn Balor interfered. Right after Damian's loss, Balor confronted Rollins and challenged him to a title match. The tension between Balor and Priest was further noticeable backstage on last week's show.

JD McDonagh and Balor were seen having a conversation on last week's WWE RAW. So, it's possible that JD will join The Judgment Day tonight. However, the twist could be that he is added to the faction without Damian Priest's knowledge or approval.

This might create more tension within the faction, potentially leading to a future betrayal by Damian.

