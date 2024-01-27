5 Last-minute predictions for the Women's Royal Rumble: Returns, Eliminations, Winner

We are just a few hours away from the upcoming WWE premium live event the Royal Rumble 2024, as the show will emanate live on Saturday, January 27, 2024. As of writing, the company has only announced four matches for this show, including the two traditional over-the-top-rope Rumbles.

Talking about the Women's Royal Rumble match, the company has already declared some big names like Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, etc. The excitement among the fans is at an all-time high due to the possibility of unexpected comebacks and returns during this match.

With that said, let's discuss five last-minute predictions for this year's 30 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5. Becky Lynch might eliminate Rhea Ripley from the match if she enters

One of the potential eliminations fans might witness could be Rhea Ripley at the hands of Becky Lynch. Both Becky and Rhea were involved in a heated segment during the previous episode of Monday Night RAW, which sparked speculation of a potential WrestleMania showdown between the two.

Additionally, The Eradicator has not announced a title defense for the premium live event yet, which increases the likelihood of her entering the Women's Rumble match. If Ripley enters the match, Lynch could eliminate her to plant the seeds for a grand showdown at WrestleMania this year.

#4. Mercedes Mone and Naomi might make their comeback in Women's Royal Rumble match

Some of the potential surprise comeback fans might witness during the traditional match might include the return of Mercedes Money FKA Sasha Banks and Trinity Fatu AKA Naomi. Both superstars made a controversial exit from the company before the Triple H regime.

However, seeing how The King of the Kings was able to bring CM Punk back to WWE, anything is possible. Similarly, the returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi during the Rumble tonight don't look too far-fetched.

#3. R Truth might make his unexpected entry

If Rhea Ripley enters the traditional Rumble match, then there are chances of R-Truth making his entry in the Women's match as well to aid The Judgment Day member. Both the villainous faction and Truth have been involved in multiple hilarious segments during the previous episode of the red brand.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see R-Truth making his entry by cosplaying as a female superstar in order to provide assistance to The Eradicator. However, he might end up immediately getting eliminated from the match.

#2. Jade Cargill makes her in-ring debut at Royal Rumble

The debut of Jade Cargill is definitely something WWE fans are eagerly awaiting, as she has only made TV appearances in the company. However, the wait might finally come to an end in the Women's Royal Rumble match when Cargill finally makes her arrival in the squared circle.

A debut in the traditional Rumble match could be a perfect way to introduce Cargill as the company could present her as a strong individual by making her eliminate multiple stars from the match.

#1. Bayley might enter no. 1 and win the Women's Royal Rumble match

One of the biggest surprises that fans might witness at the upcoming marquee event is Bayley making her entry in the first position. Despite this, she still manages to score the victory by surviving the 29 other stars in the match.

Heading towards the event, Bayley is considered one of the most favorable stars to win this over-the-top-rope contest and eventually challenge her Damage CTRL stablemate IYO Sky at WrestleMania 40.

Who is your pick to win the Women's Royal Rumble match tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

