5 Logical outcomes for WWE WrestleMania 39

The Road to WrestleMania has nearly reached its final destination. For two nights, WWE will take over Inglewood, California for WrestleMania 39. The event will air live on NBC's Peacock app on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.

WrestleMania is not only WWE's biggest event of the year, it's the most prestigious and historic spectacle in all of professional wrestling. With that being the case, it also serves as the climax to the year's biggest feuds and storylines.

This year's event will be highlighted by the climax of the Bloodline story. The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the reunited Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. On Night Two, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, John Cena returns to WrestleMania to take on Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka. Charlotte Flair will also defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.

This article will discuss five logical outcomes for this weekend’s WWE WrestleMania 39 event.

#5. Austin Theory beats John Cena to retain the WWE United States Championship

Is John Cena's time up?

In a match that has been speculated on for over a year, John Cena returns to WrestleMania as he takes on Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. This match will kick off night one of WrestleMania.

Since his push began towards the end of 2021, fans have been speculating on a match between Cena and Theory. The speculation picked up even more steam with the two having a face-to-face when Cena returned to RAW last summer. Fast forward several months and the match is finally taking place.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



FAM.



(via

“I would so much rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noise for my matches because nobody cares.”FAM.(via @WWE “I would so much rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noise for my matches because nobody cares.”FAM.(via @WWE)https://t.co/BGZ3c2LtNa

The logical outcome for this match is for Austin Theory to beat John Cena. While Theory recovered from his botched Money in the Bank run last year, there are still fans who don't see him as a serious threat. Even Cena doesn’t see him as a threat, especially after burning him in their first promo together. A win over Cena at WrestleMania will propel Theory to the next level.

It is also important to note that Cena will likely disappear from WWE again after 'Mania. So him winning the US title, only to drop it a night or two later, does no one any favors.

#4. Rhea Ripley beats Charlotte Flair to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Will Rhea Ripley finally get her revenge?

In a rematch of their encounter three years ago at WrestleMania 37, Rhea Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Rhea Ripley’s transformation over the past year has been tremendous. She went from a popular but directionless babyface to one of the most intimidating and dominating heels in the women’s division. The only thing missing is gold around her waist.

The logical outcome for this match is for Rhea Ripley to beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Rhea is arguably the most popular woman on the roster right now. Her look and charisma have made Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio more interesting than they would be without her. It’s time to strike while the iron is hot.

This outcome would also make sense because it fits the story perfectly. Rhea picked Charlotte as her WrestleMania opponent to avenge her loss from three years ago. Charlotte is a star and Rhea needs to be one. Rhea has improved tremendously since then. Charlotte winning not only cools Rhea off, but it’ll turn fans against Charlotte even more than they have before.

#3. Asuka beats Bianca Belair to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Is Bianca Belair ready for Asuka?

Bianca Belair is set to defend the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania.

Much like the Charlotte and Rhea Ripley feud, the build-up to this match is lacking that WrestleMania feel to it. Instead of being a more vicious version of herself that fans thought we’d see from Asuka, she is still seemingly a babyface who has saved Belair multiple times, much to the champion's growing annoyance. This changed last week as Asuka turned on Bianca after their tag team match.

The logical outcome for this match is for Asuka to beat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. Belair has been champion for nearly a year now and while she has been great in the role, now is the perfect time for a title change. If Belair retains, she will fall into the problem of who is left for her to face that could beat her. WWE would also be teetering on the edge of having her become “Super Cena” like.

Also, if Asuka were to lose at WrestleMania after her Royal Rumble return, it would ruin most of the remaining credibility she has. Asuka needs and deserves her WrestleMania moment and this is the perfect time to do it.

#2. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

The beginning of the end for the Bloodline?

In one of the most anticipated matches on the card, The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the reunited Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

This match has been in the making since last summer, when Sami Zayn joined the Bloodline as an “Honorary Uce”. The segments with Sami and the Bloodline have been some of the best content on WWE television in years. Once Kevin Owens became involved around Survivor Series: WarGames, this seemed like the final destination. WWE just kept us on our toes about how we’d get here.

The logical outcome for this match is for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to beat the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. WrestleMania seems to be building up to the crumbling of the Bloodline, and the Usos losing their titles would kickstart that.

Owens and Zayn are also the perfect team to dethrone the Usos. Owens has been screwed over numerous times by the Bloodline in title matches against Roman Reigns. Zayn has been a huge focal point of the story for almost a year now as well. So them possibly ending Night One holding up gold is the perfect start to the end of the Bloodline as we know it.

#1. Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39

Are Roman Reigns' days numbered?

In the main event of night two at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Ever since his return to WWE at last year's WrestleMania, this match seemed inevitable. It may have even happened sooner had Rhodes not gotten injured last summer. But that may have been a blessing in disguise as it makes this match feel bigger than It would’ve last year at SummerSlam, for example.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Roman & Cody absolutely killed it. This promo segment was EXACTLY the segment that the main event of #WrestleMania needed.Roman & Cody absolutely killed it. This promo segment was EXACTLY the segment that the main event of #WrestleMania needed.Roman & Cody absolutely killed it. https://t.co/nNlWDHIxp5

The logical outcome for this match is for Cody Rhodes to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The time is now for Cody to end Roman's reign of terror. He feels like a major star, the crowd is fully behind him, and he's held his own with Reigns in their encounters.

If Cody loses to Roman at WrestleMania, we are back to where we were this time last year. That is asking “Who will take down the Tribal Chief?” WWE could easily have Rhodes lose and do a rematch at SummerSlam, but a win there wouldn’t feel as big as it would on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes