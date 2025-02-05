5 Matches that can main event WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19 and 20. The Show of Shows will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Following Royal Rumble 2025, the event's match card has begun to take shape. Currently, two superstars are confirmed to compete at 'Mania: Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair.

While the wrestling juggernaut will add several high-profile matches to the card, only two matches will make it to the main event of Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania. Here are some of the matches that can headline The Showcase of the Immortals.

#5 Jey Uso challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble match and earned himself the opportunity to challenge a world champion of his choice at 'Mania. While it seemed like he would challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, he hasn't officially revealed his pick yet.

The OG Bloodline member was featured in a segment with Gunther on the latest episode of RAW. However, Jey also revealed that he would meet Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Although WWE hasn't teased a rivalry between Rhodes and Jey, a potential Undisputed WWE Championship match between the two will definitely be WrestleMania main event material. Both talents are loved by fans, and the company could come up with an unexpected bout between them for 'Mania.

#4 John Cena attempts to win his 17th world championship against Cody Rhodes

John Cena has announced himself for the Elimination Chamber match, hoping to earn a world championship shot at WrestleMania 41. If he wins, the 16-time World Champion can have a match against Rhodes or Gunther. But chances are Triple H will book him in an Undisputed WWE Championship contest.

There have been rumors of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41 since The Rock's schedule remains unclear. While The Final Boss was present on WWE RAW's Netflix debut, he didn't confirm his participation in The Show of Shows.

If the promotion moves forward with The American Nightmare vs. The Leader of Cenation, the match must headline Night Two of 'Mania, especially since this will be John Cena's last in-ring appearance at the event.

#3 Gunther puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against John Cena

If the goal is just to break the record and become a 17-time world champion, John Cena can set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship as well. If Jey Uso challenges Cody Rhodes, Cena can lock horns with The Ring General.

While a world championship match between Gunther and John Cena might not be booked for Night Two's main event, the creative team can feature it in the main event of Night One.

#2 A non-title Triple Threat match can headline WrestleMania 41

Royal Rumble 2025 was supposed to be about the traditional 30-man bout and returning superstars, but it provided the WWE Universe with an interesting storyline that is worthy of headlining WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk were shockingly eliminated from the Men's Rumble match within a minute. The former Undisputed WWE Champion was in shock after Punk threw him over the top rope after they combined forces at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Meanwhile, The Visionary took out the OTC with a stomp and brawled with The Best in the World.

The company showcased rising tensions between the three superstars at the Rumble. This could lead to Punk vs. Rollins vs. Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

#1 Gunther vs. Jey Uso

The Ring General put the World Heavyweight Champion on the line against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025. Unfortunately for The OG Bloodline member, he was unsuccessful in securing his first world championship.

During the Royal Rumble Post-Show, Main Event Jey revealed that he would like to have another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Although he hasn't challenged The Ring General officially, there is a good chance that Jey will go after his longtime rival at WrestleMania 41.

Given Jey Uso's popularity with the crowd, he could secure the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One alongside Gunther.

