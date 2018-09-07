5 Men Who Could Become the Next Universal Champion

Who could be next in line for the prized belt?

Brock Lesnar is no longer the man who holds the top prize on RAW. Roman Reigns rules the roost and from all accounts, will remain champion for a long time now. Who will eventually be the man that topples him from his throne? In this article, I will look at 5 suitable contenders who could potentially dethrone him.

Let me know in the comments below if you agree with my assessment or not. Do you think Roman Reigns is doing a good job as the Universal Champion? Do you think Brock Lesnar was a better champion than he is?

Whom would you pick as the next Universal Champion? I would love to hear your thoughts in that regard, in the comments.

Here are 5 men who could potentially dethrone Roman Reigns and rule his yard next!

#5 Drew McIntyre

Could Drew McIntyre potentially defeat Roman Reigns in a singles match?

WWE botched Drew McIntyre's first run in the company. They will do their best to ensure that they do not botch his next run, because he has all the tools to be a top superstar. The fact that he's already captured the RAW Tag Team Championship does point in this very direction.

There will come a time when Drew McIntyre steps out from the shadow of his alliance with Dolph Ziggler and decides to branch off as a singles superstar, for checks and championships, as Booker T constantly keeps saying! I can totally imagine him facing off against Roman Reigns when that happens. McIntyre is one of the few men in the roster who can actually physically match up with Reigns.

Drew McIntyre looks like a superstar and if he doesn't get injured, the world could certainly be his oyster, going forward. I am curious to see how far he can go, and if he can indeed win the strap.

