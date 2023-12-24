Over the past few weeks, SmackDown has been doing well as a brand. While the show recently acquired Randy Orton, it also witnessed the return of Roman Reigns last Friday. Given all that transpired on last week's edition of the Friday Night show, fans were excited to see what takes place this week.

While there were several matches and segments on the latest edition of SmackDown, there were also some notable mistakes that could have been avoided. In this article, we will look at five errors WWE made on the latest edition of the blue show.

#5 Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns' segment on SmackDown

During a segment on the blue show, Roman Reigns was seen trying to boss over Nick Aldis. However, Reigns' attempt was unsuccessful, as Aldis held his own against The Tribal Chief and even taunted him for using Solo Sikoa and John Cena's match as a reference.

While standing up to Reigns garnered a massive reaction from the crowd, it might be a foolish decision on the SmackDown general manager's part. Given Randy Orton is already after him, Aldis wouldn't want someone as dangerous as Reigns to target him too. Moreover, the exchange somehow made The Tribal Chief look weak.

#4 Consecutive United States Title tournament matches

On the latest edition of SmackDown, fans witnessed Kevin Owens take on NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes in the semi-finals of the United States Championship Tournament. After Owens emerged victorious, fans were soon treated to the second semi-final bout between Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar.

Although the match's climax garnered plenty of attention, two back-to-back tournament matches are something many fans did not like. However, given that there are two finalists, it will be interesting to see who will win and challenge Logan Paul for the United States Title.

#3 Bobby Lashley being pinned

Since Bobby Lashley returned to WWE earlier this year, he has struggled to find his footing. While the Stamford-based promotion tried to turn Lashley heel weeks ago, fan reactions seemed to have made him a babyface again.

Until his latest loss, it looked like The All Mighty was gaining momentum again. However, the pinfall defeat to Santos Escobar might make him lose his pace.

While Escobar will now go on to face Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley will be left without a rivalry on the blue brand. Also, if the promotion really wanted The Emperor of Lucha Libre to win, there could have been better ways to book Lashley to lose.

#2 Butch vs. Dragon Lee

On SmackDown, Dragon Lee defended his recently won NXT North American Championship against Butch. While Lee deserved to win, given he secured the title not long ago, the Stamford-based promotion could have done better than to throw the former Pete Dunne under the bus.

During this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match, Butch proved himself as one of the best active wrestlers in the Stamford-based company. Hence, the promotion could have used his talents in a better way.

#1 Heel vs. Heel main event

The main event of the latest edition of SmackDown saw a singles match between AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa. While the contest was decent, the Stamford-based promotion could have done better than booking two heels against each other.

After all, The Phenomenal One is scheduled to face Randy Orton and LA Knight in a triple threat match. Hence, the main event could have been Styles facing one of these men, which could have also served as a preview for the upcoming number one contenders bout.

