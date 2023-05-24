5 mistakes WWE must not make at Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for May 27, 2023, at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. At this PLE, almost all championships are put on the line, paving the way for new rivalries and storylines.

Considering how Night of Champions is one of the major PLEs of 2023, one can expect surprise appearances and returns, unpredictable twists, and ultimate chaos. However, even with everything that WWE can possibly do, there are certain things the company must avoid.

Here are five mistakes WWE should not make during Night of Champions:

#5. Logan Paul returning to cost Seth Rollins the championship

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will go head-to-head for the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. The stakes are high as both superstars have an equal chance of securing the gold.

Considering this bout is about crowning a new champion without any prior storyline between the two stars, it’s better to keep the finish as clean as possible. Hence, WWE should avoid bringing back Rollins’ former rival Logan Paul as a celebrity appearance, and definitely avoid making Paul’s interference the reason why The Visionary does not win the title.

Fans had lashed out when Logan cost Seth the victory at Elimination Chamber, so it’s just a better option to avoid any external interference altogether!

#4. The Usos helping The Bloodline during the tag title match

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have challenged the current Undisputed Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the titles at Night of Champions. The Tribal Chief didn’t let the former champions and his cousins, The Usos, take on this challenge.

Fans are convinced The Usos will turn on Roman Reigns at sme point, if not at the PLE itself. This is building anticipation and is a pathway for a huge pop when it happens.

WWE should avoid killing this hype by getting The Usos to help The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer secure the tag team titles. This would essentially destroy the build-up to the betrayal and drag out the storyline of a broken relationship between The Usos and Roman Reigns.

Everyone believes that The Bloodline storyline needs a major boost, and the betrayal could be it!

#3. Brock Lesnar defeating Cody Rhodes in their Night of Champion singles match

The American Nightmare has been on an adrenaline high ever since he defeated Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023. Right after that loss, The Beast wanted a rematch and WWE booked it!

On the Monday Night RAW episode that aired on May 22, 2023, Brock Lesnar brutally attacked Cody Rhodes prior to issuing an open challenge. To everyone’s surprise, Rhodes did not back off from the challenge even with the injury caused by Lesnar.

Given the rate at which Cody Rhodes is becoming a fan favourite, WWE should keep the momentum going. It’s only logical that The American Nightmare defeats The Beast once again at Night of Champions to prove the first time wasn’t beginner's luck.

#2. WWE halts Sami Zayn’s megastar build-up

Sami Zayn received a much deserved push to the top when he became The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns embraced him with open arms, and Zayn proved his worth to the faction. This was one of the most unique additions to the faction but it worked out extremely well for the superstar.

The audience popped like never before when he turned on Roman Reigns, and the hype kept piling up when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to win the tag team titles. Now, if The Bloodline wins the titles at Night of Champion, Zayn’s build-up to being a megastar will be hampered.

On the contrary, if Zayn is the one to pin Roman Reigns in the tag team match, he’ll be on the fast track to attain greatness and possibly dethrone Roman Reigns as well!

#1. No new champion is crowned at the event called Night of Champions

Night of Champions is all about showcasing every superstar who is worthy of the gold. Keeping this in mind, there are several titles on the line such as the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, and the SmackDown and RAW Women’s Championships, among others.

If no new champion is crowned and every current champion retains, the storyline and rivalries following Night of Champions can become dull. But with a new champion, the chances of rematches, improved storylines, and audience engagement increases. So if the company want to build hype for the upcoming PLEs, a few title should change hands.

