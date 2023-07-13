5 names trained by WWE legend Rikishi

Rikishi is one of the most versatile WWE legends in history. He portrayed multiple characters in his tenure and always backed it up with entertaining and impressive in-ring skills. He's also part of the legendary Anoa'i dynasty.

Due to his longtime commitment to the sport and his generational learnings from his family, being taught by the Hall of Famer is definitely a major achievement. On this list, we will examine five wrestlers trained by the wrestling legend Rikishi.

#5 and #4: Jimmy and Jey Uso

To no surprise, the very first people who were trained by the 57-year-old were his twin boys. They began training even before the WWE Hall of Famer established his wrestling school in Los Angeles, KnokX Pro Wrestling.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter in the video above, Rikishi spoke about their training in their backyard in Pensacola, Florida. Despite this, the early years of training have definitely paid off.

The Usos are multi-time former WWE Tag Team Champions and are one of the top teams in the Stamford-based promotion. Although they don't have any gold right now, they have remained one of the premier attractions.

#3. Solo Sikoa

The WWE Hall of Famer has five children, one daughter, and four boys. Two of his sons were the duo mentioned above; the other is Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, best known as Solo Sikoa.

The 30-year-old had his in-ring debut in 2018 and embarked on his WWE journey in 2021, first joining NXT, where he quickly established his character. In 2022, he joined the main roster alongside The Bloodline.

Although the group has imploded, The Enforcer has continuously proven to fans and professionals his capabilities. Fans have even viewed his stoic and dominant character as a worthy replacement for being the new Tribal Chief.

#2. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu, Rikishi's nephew, is the only name here that has never stepped foot inside a WWE ring, but his name is still making rounds in the wrestling scene.

The 31-year-old began wrestling in 2012 and competed in multiple independent promotions. In 2019, he made a significant move by signing with Major League Wrestling.

While in the New York-based promotion, he captured the MLW World Heavyweight Championship and the National Openweight title on one occasion each. He was also the winner of last year's Battle Riot.

#1. Miro (Former WWE star Rusev)

The only star on this list that is not part of the Anoa'i family and the one most fans probably don't know is Miro. The former United States Champion wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion as Rusev.

He signed with WWE in 2010 as part of their former developmental brand, Florida Championship Wrestling, then later in NXT. He debuted on the main roster in 2014 by joining that year's Royal Rumble.

During his time in the company, he was one of the most dominant stars and even had a notable feud with John Cena. He also captured the United States Championship three times.

Although Rusev was released by the sports entertainment giant in 2020 due to the budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he found a new home in All Elite Wrestling known as Miro. In the latter promotion, he is a one-time AEW TNT Champion.

