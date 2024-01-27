5 non-WWE talents and celebrities who could compete in the 2024 Royal Rumble

The 37th edition of the Royal Rumble is filled with anticipation and hype surrounding the matches and potential debuts that could take place. With two major titles on the line and the classic men's and women's battle royal, the premium live event is undoubtedly a star-studded one.

It is not uncommon for non-WWE names and talents to be surprise entrants in the iconic namesake match. Taking into account the Stamford-based company's expansive influence across the globe, a few non-wrestling stars could be booked for the event. Let us take a look at five blockbuster names who could make history by competing in the 2024 Royal Rumble:

#5. Eladio Carrión

Eladio Carrion made his SmackDown debut this week, introducing Randy Orton to kick off the show. This happened exactly a week after his single 'RKO' was released. Inspired by the WWE veteran, the music video features Orton hitting a character with his signature move.

Following his appearance on the blue brand, the 29-year-old American rapper cited his interest in teaming up with Randy Orton for a match. The Viper was appreciative of the rapper's enthusiasm, responding that he would take him up on the offer.

Given how WWE pushed for Bad Bunny in the last couple of years, Carrión might not be too far behind making his Royal Rumble debut soon if the booking fits.

#4. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny was introduced to the WWE Universe at the 2021 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event when he performed his single "Booker T" live, inspired by the Hall of Famer himself.

At WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team action. His in-ring skills and athleticism were second to none, paving the way for more opportunities. A year later, Bad Bunny competed in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match and put up quite a fight before he was eliminated by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

Last year, he commenced a feud with Damian Priest, who is now a heel. The two stars clashed in a San Juan Street Fight match at Backlash 2023, which was met with much fervor. Considering that reaction, a comeback by the 29-year-old artist is a must. Additionally, his tour dates are scheduled to kick off next month, granting him the time for a WWE appearance.

#3. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg's association with WWE extends beyond a decade. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

The American rapper has made a few appearances in matches and backstage segments. He also accompanied his cousin, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, for her WrestleMania 32 match.

Last year, the 52-year-old displayed impeccable performer characteristics when he improvised a match with The Miz. This garnered much acclaim from the WWE administration and fans alike. Given his ability to pick up and learn on the go, Snoop Dogg could put himself in a surprise spot in the signature Men's Royal Rumble Match and even get the upper hand on The Miz again.

#2. Conor McGregor

When rumors about the UFC and WWE merger started to do the rounds on social media, it instantly divided fans of the two promotions.

Additionally, when news of Roman Reigns' lengthy title reign was being hyped, former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor commented on the matter. This led to an intriguing online exchange between him and Paul Heyman, who claimed that The Tribal Chief would smash anyone who opposed him.

It is not uncommon for MMA fighters to be drawn to a wrestling ring and vice versa. More so, in the aftermath of the merger of the two conglomerates, a crossover of talents is inevitable. What better way to serve the audience than the Notorious making a statement in a WWE ring at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

#1. Jake Paul

Jake Paul already debuted in the Stamford-based promotion a couple of years ago at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event when his real-life brother, Logan Paul, went up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Problem Child addressed an interest in returning to the WWE ring. His only concern was that of suffering an injury that could prove detrimental to his Boxing career. However, his brother Logan has hyped a potential wrestling run, citing that he would enjoy having him by his side as they dominate the ring.

In a rare case of events, Jake Paul could compete as a surprise entrant in the classic Men's Royal Rumble Match. This would enable him to work alongside the Maverick. However, if things go awry and either of the brothers are forced to eliminate each other, it could stem a personal rivalry for WrestleMania 40.

