5 Of the Best and Worst finishers in WWE today

Kevin Roger FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.49K // 20 Jul 2018, 23:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who's got best and worst New-era finishers?

A Superstar’s finishing manoeuvre is as significant a part of their personality as their entrance, their gear or even their names.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

It’s the final image the WWE Universe is left within victory and the in-ring calling card that will come to define their careers for years to come.

A wrestler's finishing move is attached to their character as much as anything could be. Stone Cold Steve Austin is known as much for the Stone Cold Stunner as he is for Austin 3:16 and drinking beer.

Alongside classics like the RKO, F-5 and Spear, a whole new crop of Superstars has brought a dazzling array of signature manoeuvres to shake up the New Era in the most literal sense of the word.

Contrary to popular belief, the best finishers don't have to be the flashiest or most devastating. A lot of factors go into making a move successful. Crowd reaction is paramount to any finisher and has helped ludicrous examples such as The Worm and People's Elbow be far more palatable.

This list features the very best and worst of the WWE's current crop. From the incredible to the lacklustre, WWE boasts a wide range of divisive finishers today.

#5 Worst: The Khallas

With Mahal's drastic muscular makeover, the Camel Clutch would arguably be far more fitting now

Jinder Mahal has had his fair share of detractors since becoming WWE Champion. One thing that is undeniably working against 'The Modern Day Maharaja' is his anti-climatic and clumsy looking finisher, the Khallas. Simply meaning 'The End' in Hindi, the move is a modified Full Nelson Slam with Mahal following his opponent down to the mat.

With so many, larger competitors such as Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Big E, and Baron Corbin all performing similar moves in the midst of their matches, the Khallas often comes across as an abrupt, ill-fitting finish to any contest.

When you combine that with the audience's apathetic reaction to Mahal in general, you end up with a move that does nothing for a performer and a performer who can't do anything for the move.

For long periods of his WWE career Mahal used the Camel Clutch as a finisher. The Clutch is an almost ingrained staple of foreign menace gimmicks in the WWE.

With Mahal's drastic muscular makeover, the Camel Clutch would arguably be far more fitting now than it ever was before. Unfortunately for Mahal, Rusev's Accolade has cornered the market and left him with something far more forgettable.

1 / 10 NEXT