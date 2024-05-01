5 Popular WWE stars omitted from Backlash

A month after WrestleMania 40, WWE will hold its next Premium Live Event, Backlash, in Lyon, France, on May 4. A few exciting matches have already been scheduled, but we still have a few superstars who will not be in action this Saturday.

Let's look at a few of them, featuring Drew McIntyre and the new Women's World Champion Becky Lynch.

#5. Sami Zayn

Reigning Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will not defend his title at Backlash. He is not advertised for the event, so we expect him to put his title on the line on Monday Night RAW or in one of the coming premium events.

Sami Zayn has started a feud with Chad Cable, who had a heel turn, while Big Bronson Reed is also in the title picture.

#4. Gunther

The former Intercontinental Champion returned to RAW after losing his title at WrestleMania 40. He will not compete at Backlash, but he has declared for the King of The Ring Tournament, which will take place at the next premium event in Saudi Arabia on May 25th.

Gunther wants to win the tournament and shift his attention to the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest.

#3. Logan Paul

The reigning United States Champion will not compete at Backlash either, even though it appears that Braun Strowman could be his next challenger after confronting him on RAW last Monday.

Logan Paul, who won the title in November, is coming off a title defense against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40 and is now looking for his next challenger.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre will not wrestle at the upcoming PLE. He is dealing with an elbow injury, and there is no exact timetable for his return. The Scottish Warrior has been working through the injury, meaning he should be medically cleared soon.

Once this happens, he will have a match with CM Punk, as the two continue to cut promos on one another. Punk is also out, recovering from his torn triceps at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#1. Becky Lynch will not defend her title at Backlash

The new Women's World Champion is not advertised at Backlash, but she is expected to take on Liv Morgan either at the next Premium Live Event or at Monday Night RAW.

Aside from Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, who is on an expiring contract, has her sights set on Rhea Ripley and is waiting for the former champion's return, which will re-ignite their feud that peaked at WrestleMania 40.