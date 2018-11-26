5 Possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Who will face Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35?

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar squashed Braun Strowman to win back the Universal Championship. He hit Strowman with multiple F5s and the fifth F5 did the work for him and 'The Beast Incarnate' became the first ever two time Universal Champion.

It was perhaps the most controversial and shocking decision WWE made at Crown Jewel. Due to this, WWE received massive backlash from fans around the world. According to reports, Lesnar will face Daniel Cormier in a UFC fight early next year. He might even walk into the octagon as the reigning Universal Champion.

It is almost certain that Lesnar will be the Universal Champ till Wrestlemania 35, so the question arises who will face Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. WWE is booking many Superstars very strongly, and all of them have a huge amount of talent but only one can face Lesnar at Wrestlemania so in this article, I have listed five possible opponents who could face Lesnar at Wrestlemania. So Let's Begin.

#5 Bobby Lashley

'The Dominator' needs a huge push.

Bobby Lashley's recent run has disappointed fans around the globe. The fans expected that Lashley will be a monster and will decimate any competition that comes in the way but the reality is completely opposite. Since his return, he has been involved in meaningless mid-card feuds.

His recent pairing with Lio Rush has helped him a little bit but he requires a major push to get his career back on track. A match against Lesnar can help him a lot and by booking Lashley vs. Lesnar, WWE could also finally give us MMA/WWE crossover fans the dream match in a WWE ring.

Also, Lashley himself has stated in various interviews that facing Lesnar was one of the reasons why he came back to the WWE and that he was really saddened that he still hasn't been able to have a match with Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar Vs Lashley is a big money match and needs to happen on the grandest stage possible and there is no bigger stage in WWE than WrestleMania.

