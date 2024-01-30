5 possible outcomes of R-Truth's Royal Rumble antics that could be addressed on RAW

R-Truth could be headed for trouble on the RAW after the Royal Rumble. His hilarious antics at the premium live event might have left the wrestling world in stitches, but not all WWE stars are pleased with it.

Let's take a look at a few consequences the 52-year-old could face on RAW for his Royal Rumble skits.

#5. Valhalla and Ivar confront R-Truth on RAW

When Valhalla was making her entrance for the women's Royal Rumble match, her theme changed, and R-Truth ran out. He looked confused to see her before charging towards the ring.

When he entered, Nia Jax confronted him, questioning his actions as he searched for the men in the match. R-Truth was quickly eliminated, but Valhalla was seen yelling at him ringside.

On RAW, Valhalla could confront and frighten the former champion backstage. Additionally, she could send Ivar to intimidate R-Truth and set up a match to punish him for stealing her spotlight at the event.

#4. R-Truth brings in a peace offering

When R-Truth joined The Judgment Day – or thought he did, at least – he created a new t-shirt for the faction. He recycled one of the group's current shirts, listing all their names and adding his own at the bottom.

On the editions of RAW that followed, R-Truth would be seen with a wad of cash. He even attempted to bribe Damian Priest with the merchandise money to get him on board. Over time, R-Truth attempted to share his cut of the sales with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

In the event of a near beatdown on the RAW after Royal Rumble, R-Truth could set up a peace offering by giving all his earnings from the sales to The Judgment Day. The move might not be successful, given how the repercussions of his actions have affected the group, but it could spare him for the time being.

#3. R-Truth brings back an 'invisible' version of The Judgment Day

Back in 2011, R-Truth introduced the WWE Universe to 'Little Jimmy,' an imaginary character. He would discuss serious matters with them while talking to his opponents, leaving everyone scratching their heads.

Initially, it was supposed to be a rib, but it soon got so over with fans that he started producing hilarious segments with the invisible character. It always added a comical aspect to his acts.

While Little Jimmy fizzled out, R-Truth does refer to him now and then. Since his recent return, there has been no talk of Little Jimmy. As a way of getting under The Judgment Day's skin, R-Truth could claim to have invisible friends again as a mockery of the faction, or Little Jimmy himself might make a comeback.

#2. Banned/ suspended from RAW by Adam Pearce

R-Truth's talent for annoying his fellow stars has no bounds. At the premium live event this past Saturday, the former champion left RAW General Manager Adam Pearce baffled at his statements. In the aftermath of his entering the wrong match, Pearce tried to explain the situation to the WWE star, who confused him with Nick Aldis.

Adam Pearce is generally seen to have a calm frame of mind when dealing with difficult situations and talents. The most evident is with Chelsea Green constantly calling out his inability to manage the show.

If R-Truth's shenanigans continue on the red brand, Adam Pearce might suspend him or ban him from RAW altogether. Though, Truth might show up on SmackDown and get up to his goofy antics with Nick Aldis and possibly The Bloodline.

#1. Rhea Ripley could finally applaud his efforts

R-Truth and Rhea Ripley have not officially confronted each other one-on-one, leaving fans to wonder what would happen if they did.

Ever since R-Truth 'joined' The Judgment Day, his actions have proven to be detrimental during matches. The 52-year-old competed in the Royal Rumble for barely three minutes before an irate Damian Priest eliminated him.

The Eradicator is known for her serious tone and no-nonsense persona. She even reacted to his confusion upon entering the women's Royal Rumble match by mistake. Rhea Ripley has had a rational frame of mind when it comes to The Judgment Day's performance in matches.

On RAW, Rhea Ripley could address how Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh conducted themselves in the battle royal. The Women's Champion could, in rare form, applaud R-Truth for 'assisting' McDonagh to get back into the match despite not being successful in the bout himself.

