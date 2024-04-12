5 Possible things Bayley could do on SmackDown this week

Bayley became the new Women's Champion after dethroning IYO SKY on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. She will now head to the first SmackDown after Mania, ready for the next challenge.

The Role Model took her revenge on Damage CTRL and the former champion, who repeatedly attacked her in the weeks before The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With just three weeks before the next WWE Premium Live Event in France (Backlash, May 4), we should expect many challengers to step up and ask for a shot at the title. That said, let's have a look at five possible things Bayley could do on SmackDown this week.

#5. Bayley could target Damage CTRL

It is no secret that Bayley and Damage CTRL will continue their feud in the coming weeks and at PLEs. We should expect Bayley to target IYO SKY, who will be seeking revenge for her loss at 'Mania.

Meanwhile, the new champion will have her sights set on Asuka and Kairi Sane and will look to battle Dakota Kai after the latter turned on her in early March and assaulted her on multiple SmackDown episodes.

#4. Reignite a feud with Bianca Belair

This could happen, as Bianca Belair is championship material, and we should expect her to return to the title picture after her tag team victory over Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40.

Bayley and The EST have clashed at several Premium Live Events since the former returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022, and reigniting their feud could be an ideal first challenge for the new champion.

#3. Face Roxanne Perez

The reigning NXT Women's Champion has turned heel lately, so a match against The Role Model could help her make a statement as she prepares for a move to the main roster.

Roxanne Perez is a two-time NXT champion and has great potential. Her first match on SmackDown was against Bayley in a tag team match back in October 2022.

#2. Start a feud with Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is trying to make a statement since moving to SmackDown in February of 2024, coming off a feud with Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship.

After participating in the Elimination Chamber match, she doesn't have a clear path at the moment, so challenging the new champion would make sense if WWE wants to push her.

Stratton has also emerged as a heel recently, thus a feud with babyface Bayley could be an ideal scenario, as the new champion eliminated Tiffany Stratton at the 2024 Royal Rumble en route to her victory.

#1. Jade Cargill could step up

Jade Cargill has been unstoppable since she arrived in WWE and the SmackDown brand and made a dominant performance at WrestleMania 40. WWE is promoting her as the next best thing, so stepping up and challenging for the title could be a decent move.

However, the promotion may be cautious with her and have her start another feud first to elevate her before a clash with The Role Model. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see her become the first challenger for the Women's Champion.