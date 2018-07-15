WWE Extreme Rules 2018: 5 Potential Finishes for Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman

Are we in for the biggest twist of the century?

There are a variety of matches at Extreme Rules that are near impossible to predict. This particular match has a very strong favourite, going in. Which makes me believe that it won't play out as we expect it to when the bell does eventually ring. What will happen when Kevin Owens steps into a steel cage with The Monster, Braun Strowman?

In this point in time, I can only speculate. I invite you to do the same and tell me how you think this match will play out. Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and views.

Here are 5 potential finishes for Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens when they battle inside a steel cage. This is not a contest for the faint of heart.

Expect the unexpected during this match...

#5 Kevin Owens wins clean

This is the unlikeliest possibility so let's get this one out of the way first!

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion. There's no reason to dispute the fact that he's absolutely incredible when it's time to go. However, I simply cannot see him defeat the Monster Among Men clean with a pinfall or submission. Braun Strowman is being built as a future Universal Champion and this would simply derail all his momentum.

In my opinion, Kevin Owens could very well win the match through a sneaky tactic or with a trick up his sleeve. This is in line with his booking and would give the audience a chance to see the match play out in a way they did not really anticipate. I simply cannot see Owens deliver a superkick and a Frog Splash to the Monster Among Men, to pick up a big win.

However, I did promise you 5 possibilities and I'll get this one out of the way first. This is a possibility, all said and done, but the most unlikely of the lot.