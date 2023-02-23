5 potential matches WWE could have planned for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

For many WWE fans, wrestling is part sport and part theater. An industry where athletes are often praised for their creativity just as much as their technical prowess.

As for the man they call Bray Wyatt, his supporters would describe him as what happens when the theatrical side of wrestling meets the in-ring aspect.

Regardless, all signs point to The All Mighty Bobby Lashley being Wyatt's next target. Will they clash at this year's WrestleMania, or is it intended to be used as a tease leading up to another opponent?

Read on for a few possibilities.

#5 Bray Wyatt faces Uncle Howdy in a Firefly Fun House match

At the end of the day, a great wrestling match is truly in the eye of the beholder. In regards to the Firefly Fun House match, the contest is far from traditional.

Uncle Howdy has gone from being perceived as a separate entity to Bray's conscience to his inner self all in a matter of months.

While it seems as though Howdy was initially at odds with Wyatt, recently, the two are thick as thieves. Or, as Bray would put it, WWE's ex-Eater of Worlds is now at one with himself.

This doesn't mean Uncle Howdy will be in Wyatt's corner forever. Bray's current partner in crime could stab him in the back sooner rather than later. Given the nature of this angle and the fact that it's been perceived as a battle within the mind, a Firefly Fun House match would make sense.

#4 Omos gets swapped for Bray Wyatt and ultimately faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

If you were hoping for a Bray Wyatt/Brock Lesnar showdown at the Showcase of Immortals, there's a good chance... it probably won't happen this year.

That being said, the old wrestling adage goes, never say never; not to mention there are still several weeks until April.

If these two do cross paths one on one, the match will surely be sweet, brief, and to the point. As history has shown, this style has worked in the favor of The Beast incarnate for quite some time.

His SummerSlam showdown with John Cena won't be going on anyone’s top 10 list for the greatest technical masterpiece of all time. That doesn't mean the glorified squash match that we got that night wasn't praised.

#3 A surprising encounter with The Ring General of WWE, Gunther

When taking a glance at Gunther’s appearance and skills in the ring, it’s not hard to see that this brute was born to be a wrestler.

He’s got the size that would make you believe no one would want to step up to him in real life, and everything he does in the ring looks like it hurts. Perhaps more importantly of all, he has the type of wrestling style that veterans respect and our generation is still entertained by.

One of the gripes you'll hear from the older generation is that everything just looks like one big giant highlight real. Spots are done strictly for shock value and fancy sequences don’t serve any purpose in telling a story.

#2 Bray Wyatt vs. Karrion Kross: the battle of two very disturbed individuals in WWE

While both have their own unique sets of traits, Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross share a lot of similarities.

Their current personas are based on some form of supernatural being. They both have their own unique way of cutting promos. And in terms of their entrances, they've both decided to go the dark, eerie, sinister, and menacing route.

If this is WWE's plan, you'd have to imagine that they'd want to go the Firefly Fun House route as opposed to booking a traditional match. Or hey, what about the possibility of Karrion Kross and Scarlett (Bordeaux) taking on Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss?

Little Miss Twisted hasn't been seen on WWE programming since being defeated by Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Could she play a part in Bray's next storyline?

#1 The expected bout between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley goes as reportedly planned

If anyone ponders why there's great speculation that Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley will go to war at this year's WrestleMania, it stems from last week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During the broadcast, Wyatt (after totally defecating all over Hit Row and their trash rhymes) warned the winner of the Lashley/Lesner match

As you probably know, Lashley won the match via DQ. While it wasn't a pinfall or submission, the match still counts as a win for The All Mighty.

The former two-time WWE Universal Champion is scheduled to debut a brand new edition of the Firefly Fun House on the upcoming WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

