5 potential opponents for Seth Rollins following his huge win at WWE Night of Champions 2023 - a ghost from his past, 10-time champion

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions. While the match kept going back and forth, The Visionary prevailed over his rival in the end to become the new champion.

Following his huge win at the Saudi spectacle, it will be interesting to see what is next for Seth Rollins.

The following piece will look at five potential opponents for The Architect as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#5. Seth Rollins takes on AJ Styles in a WWE Night of Champions rematch

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles was one of the most-talked-about feuds leading up to WWE Night of Champions 2023. Their rivalry has proved to be best for business by grabbing a lot of eyeballs

While The Visionary may have defeated The Phenomenal One to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions, the company could book the duo in a rematch, given the success of their feud.

#4. Drew McIntyre returns and challenges Rollins

While Drew McIntyre has been on a hiatus post-WrestleMania 39, recent reports have suggested that The Scottish Warrior's WWE return could be imminent.

Meanwhile, Xero News had reported earlier that the Stamford-based company is planning to have a high-profile feud between The Visionary and a heel McIntyre upon the latter's return.

If that is indeed the case, then we could see a feud between the two stars shortly. The creative team could have the 37-year-old star return and turn heel on Rollins, laying down the breadcrumbs for a major feud.

#3. The Architect is confronted by a ghost from his past

Seth Rollins has had a fierce rivalry with The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt, in the past. The duo's volatile feud leading to their infamous Hell in a Cell match in 2019 is still fresh in the memory of every WWE fan.

While Wyatt has been sidelined from any action for the last few months, he is rumored to make his return shortly. Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea if the company decides to reignite his rivalry with Rollins, leading to a blockbuster feud for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Brock Lesnar sets his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar is another name who has had several wars with The Visionary in the past.

While The Beast Incarnate is currently involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes, a recent report has suggested that he may challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship following WWE Night of Champions.

If there is any truth behind the reports, then we may witness the former champion step up to challenge The Visionary in the coming days.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will take on Brock Lesnar in a singles contest at WWE Night of Champions. If his feud against The Beast reaches its climax at the event, it would not be a bad idea to pit him in a feud against Seth Rollins.

Given that The Architect and The American Nightmare have unfinished business, a potential feud for the World Heavyweight Championship would make total sense.

The duo's previous encounters have been absolute bangers, and something similar could be in store if WWE decides to revisit their feud.

Who should be next for Seth Rollins following his win at WWE Night of Champions 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

