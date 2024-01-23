5 RAW stars Roman Reigns must confront before the 2024 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is a marquee event in any WWE star's career. Roman Reigns is slated to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a fatal four-way bout at this year's edition.

The Tribal Chief is associated with the SmackDown brand, but with the Premium Live Event barely a week away, and in a bid to spite Nick Aldis, he could show up on RAW. In the eventuality that he does, Reigns could have to face a few ghosts from his past – and perhaps some new faces as well.

Let's take a look at a few RAW Superstars who should put Roman Reigns on their list ahead of the 37th edition of the Royal Rumble.

#5. Damian Priest

Señor Money in the Bank has all the opportunity in his hands, with his ability to cash in his contract on any champion. Up until now, he's only targeted Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, teasing a cash-in almost every week.

If Roman Reigns ever appears on RAW, he should cross paths with the Archer of Infamy. A match of this magnitude across brands could be one for the ages.

The Judgment Day member set the benchmark as a heel on RAW over the past year. Additionally, a feud between the two could settle the dispute of which faction is more dominant - The Bloodline or The Judgment Day.

A cash-in might not be favorable for Priest, given how WWE reportedly plans to have the champion surpass another historic number.

#4. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior is unable to forgive Jey Uso for his actions in The Bloodline at Roman Reigns' behest. The rage that stems from his disdain would render worthy if he once again comes face to face with the man at command - The Tribal Chief.

Currently, Drew McIntyre is hell-bent on becoming World Heavyweight Champion and reverting to the star he used to be. However, these dreams were apprehended with Damian Priest attempting to cash in his contract on several occasions.

The last time the Scottish Warrior challenged the Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was at Clash at the Castle 2022. The match was interrupted by Solo Sikoa, who made his main roster debut and allied with The Bloodline. McIntyre has a score to settle with Roman Reigns.

#3. Jey Uso

Jey Uso left both The Bloodline and SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence. The purpose of Jey switching brands was to give up his former association with the family faction and walk the path of redemption.

The WWE Champion addressed Jey Uso's actions a couple of times and warned his brother Jimmy and Solo Sikoa not to pick up on his antics. Even a backstage showdown between the two family members could provide Jey Uso with the platform to demonstrate that he has moved on.

A potential feud between the two stars could be teased again somewhere down the road in 2024.

#2. CM Punk

CM Punk and Roman Reigns go a long way back in WWE. The Tribal Chief debuted as part of The Shield in 2012, which was subjected to a well-thought-out plan compiled by the Straight Edge star.

The RAW star currently has his eye on the World Heavyweight Championship. In the long term, Punk and Reigns do have some unfinished business to settle. The 43-year-old is making a comeback to pick up where he left off.

Initially, CM Punk had the longest reign as WWE Champion in the past decade, spanning 434 days. The Tribal Chief surpassed that record with his 4th and current reign at 658 days and counting. Punk is known for his brash talking skills in promos, and a segment with the SmackDown star would be bound to include articulate yet hard-hitting 'truth bombs.'

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been expressing his thoughts about 'finishing his story' and becoming WWE Champion. He faced Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania 39 main event but failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Ever since then, there have been several contenders for the title and determination to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Thus, Rhodes' path to victory is a difficult one. There have been multiple rumors about The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, with the possibility of Cody Rhodes being added to that equation.

With the chaos surrounding The American Nightmare's future, a confrontation between him and the WWE Champion on RAW just before Royal Rumble is a must. This could also be crucial in determining whether the 38-year-old will get another shot at the title.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.