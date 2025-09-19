5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena isn't headlining WWE Wrestlepalooza

Despite being mentioned as the headliner of WWE Wrestlepalooza during the original announcement, John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar will not be main-eventing the first-time PLE.The news comes from a Lesnar return at SummerSlam, where he targeted his long-time rival. To cap off the big announcement of WWE moving its PLE streaming to ESPN, the new event was announced, along with Cena main-eventing.With just a few days before the show, however, Pat McAfee announced that the final showdown between The Beast and the 17-time champ won't be going on last. The heated showdown between John Cena and Lesnar isn't headlining Wrestlepalooza for the following five possible reasons.#5. John Cena's main-eventing could cause backlashJohn Cena vs. Brock Lesnar would be a fitting main event for any PLE. There isn't a title attached to the showdown, but it wouldn't be the first time a non-title clash main-evented a huge event.Roman Reigns defeated the Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33. Both major Champions at the time - Bray Wyatt and Goldberg - didn't get the honor.While Cena's on his Retirement Tour, there are two title matches and a massive mixed-tag team match on the Wrestlepalooza card. A portion of fans may reject a non-title contest, closing the show despite the situation.#4. To counter AEW All Out, as the shows overlapAEW has started its PPVs in the afternoon throughout 2025. It's a bit strange inside the USA, but it makes sense for events in London or other international markets.Since All Out takes place in Toronto, Tony Khan is keeping with the afternoon start time. Wrestlepalooza will kick off at 7 PM EST, which will counter the latter half of All Out.WWE officials could have opted to have the massive clash between John Cena and The Beast open the show to counter AEW's event.It wouldn't be the first time both promotions ran shows on the same weekend/day. Forbidden Door 2025 and NXT Heatwave 2025 both took place on August 24, 2025.#3. There must not be any surprises plannedWhen big matches close shows, it's often done because something big will happen. A title wasn't on the line in the triple threat between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.It closed the night because Paul Heyman abandoned Punk and Reigns to align with The Visionary. One huge thing officials could have planned would be having Gunther return to confront either John Cena or Brock Lesnar.That could still happen in the opener, but the impact would be far greater in the closing slot. If there isn't anything special planned other than a star winning, then the decision to move the match makes some sense.#2. AJ Lee potentially gets a huge main event spot View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThings have changed, luckily, but over 10 years ago, the women of WWE weren't picked to main event PLEs as much as they currently do. John Cena has wrestled at most shows this year, but doesn't need to close every one.The landscape of women's wrestling has changed greatly, with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey main-eventing WrestleMania 35. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks closed one night at The Showcase of the Immortals.Lee hasn't wrestled in 10 years, and Wrestlepalooza will host her first match back. Add in CM Punk's rivalry with Seth at Rollins and Lynch, and the ingredients for a match worthy of closing a show are met.#1. Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes battle for WWE's top prizeIf the mixed tag team match doesn't close Wrestlepalooza, then Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre will likely get the honor. The American Nightmare holds WWE's top prize and is one of the biggest stars in the industry.It's hard to argue against a major title closing a PLE, especially since the feud has been ongoing passively for more than a year.Rhodes didn't compete at Clash in Paris and will be making the first defense in his second run with the Undisputed Championship. If Rhodes faced someone like The Miz, it wouldn't exactly warrant a main-event slot.Something could also happen with Randy Orton, so the opportunity for a buzzworthy moment to close Wrestlepalooza exists in the title clash.