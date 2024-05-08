5 reasons why Bron Breakker must be pushed for a match at the 2024 King & Queen of the Ring event

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw the beginning of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, but it came as a surprise to many fans that the talented Bron Breakker was absent from the first round of the prestigious competition.

The former NXT Champion displayed visible frustration over his omission and approached RAW General Manager Adam Pearce during the show. Pearce assured Bron that he had something in mind for him and requested a meeting in his office.

Although not included in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, here are several compelling reasons why Bron Breakker should be considered for a match at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

#5. Establish himself on the main roster

Bron Breakker is one of the most talented performers in the wrestling business today, with many people tipping him as the next big thing in WWE.

His initial presentation on the main roster has been promising, having defeated several preliminary talents during his run on SmackDown. Now is the time for him to take the next step.

A significant match at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event would provide valuable experience and assist him in establishing himself on the RAW roster.

#4. Surprise challenge for Logan Paul

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul, the current United States Champion, has been announced for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, yet remains without an opponent for the event.

Bron Breakker could potentially negotiate a one-off deal to make an appearance on SmackDown and challenge the social media megastar. It would be intriguing to see if a match between these two talented stars materializes down the line.

#3. Sneak his way into the 2024 King of the Ring tournament

Expand Tweet

Although Bron Breakker was not initially included in the bracket for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, there could still be an opportunity for him to enter the prestigious competition.

As seen on the latest episode of RAW, Jey Uso replaced the medically unfit Drew McIntyre in his first-round match against Finn Balor. Breakker could similarly make a case for himself with several matches still to take place.

#2. Feud with The Judgment Day

During the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Bron Breakker delivered an incredible debut performance, securing four impressive eliminations before being sneakily ousted by Dominik Mysterio.

In a post-event interview, Breakker vowed that he was far from finished with The Judgment Day, hinting at a potential feud with them. This rivalry could culminate in a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity for Breakker against Damian Priest at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

#1. Find a new tag team partner

Expand Tweet

Before his main roster call-up, Bron Breakker was doing some of his best work in his career as a tag team alongside Baron Corbin. He may seek to replicate that success by forming a new tag team on RAW.

Recent sightings of Breakker in conversation with Sheamus suggest a potential partnership. A duo comprising The Big Bad Booty Nephew and The Celtic Warrior could feasibly challenge for the World Tag Team Championship at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback