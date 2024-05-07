5 Reasons why Jey Uso replaced Drew McIntyre in the King of the Ring tournament on WWE RAW 

The first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament kicked off during the latest episode of WWE RAW. Drew McIntyre was set to take on Finn Balor in one of the matches. However, WWE announced that McIntyre wouldn't be able to compete due to being medically unfit, leading to his removal from the match.

With Drew McIntyre unable to compete, it appeared Finn Balor would receive a bye in the tournament. However, General Manager Adam Pearce surprised everyone by declaring that 'Main Event' Jey Uso would step in to replace The Scottish Warrior, ensuring the match would still go ahead as planned.

Below are five potential reasons why Jey Uso replaced Drew McIntyre in the King of the Ring tournament.

#5. Drew McIntyre is nursing a legitimate injury

Recent reports had revealed that Drew McIntyre sustained a "badly hyperextended elbow" during WrestleMania 40 and has been wrestling through the injury in the past few weeks.

The former WWE Champion later confirmed the reports, acknowledging that he had been competing while nursing an injury. Hence, removing him from the King of the Ring tournament was likely a precautionary measure to prevent further worsening of the injury.

#4. Jey Uso's rise to the top

Jey Uso continues to be one of the most popular stars on the main roster despite his recent setback in the World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest at Backlash France.

Hence, it would be unwise for WWE to ignore the momentum of the former Bloodline member as a singles star. A potential King of the Ring win could serve as the perfect opportunity to establish Jey Uso as a legitimate threat in the main event scene.

#3. WWE may be moving away from their initial plans

Last-minute alterations to backstage plans are a common occurrence in professional wrestling and happen regularly.

While Drew McIntyre was initially slated for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, certain circumstances may have prompted the Stamford-based company to change its original plans.

Jey Uso's last-minute replacement of Drew McIntyre underscores the unpredictable nature of pro wrestling, where even the smallest decision can lead to significant changes in plans.

#2. Continue the Jey Uso-Judgment Day feud

Jey Uso has had several encounters with The Judgment Day since joining Monday Night RAW last year.

Despite recently challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash and falling short of victory, there's still potential for a rematch in the future.

One way to continue building the feud could involve pitting Uso against Priest's stablemate Finn Balor, highlighting that the rivalry is far from concluded.

#1. CM Punk may soon be returning from injury

The ongoing rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has been a consistent highlight of WWE programming in recent months, despite Punk currently recovering from a triceps injury.

However, with Punk potentially nearing a return to in-ring action, WWE would likely aim to capitalize on this momentum by continuing his feud with The Scottish Warrior.

As a result, the decision to withdraw McIntyre from the prestigious King of the Ring tournament could have been made to facilitate the continuation of their compelling storyline.