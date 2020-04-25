5 Reasons why Aleister Black should win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The time is ripe for Aleister Black to dominate proceedings

We're a little over two weeks away from this year's edition of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view which will be truly unique in more ways than one. There's still little clarity about the dynamics of the ladder matches which will take place at WWE's corporate headquarters and that makes it all the more intriguing.

The number of participants for each ladder match has been capped at six participants. For the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the likes of Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and Aleister Black have already booked their tickets from RAW, while Daniel Bryan and King Corbin have made the cut from SmackDown.

While the final qualifier between Otis and Dolph Ziggler will take place next week on SmackDown, I'm going to go ahead and label Aleister Black as the favorite to win the briefcase.

The Dutch Destroyer has been on fire since arriving on the main scene and here are five reasons why he should walk out of Money in the Bank as the victor.

#5 His incredible record as a singles competitor

Aleister Black has only lost once since last July

While Aleister Black made his main roster debut in the form of singles matches against Elias and Andrade, he made the move permanent as a tag team competitor with Ricochet. It was only in July last year that Black branched out as a singles competitor but he hasn't looked back since.

Since beating Cesaro at Extreme Rules, The Dutch Destroyer went on a winning spree, overcoming some respectable names in the business such as Sami Zayn, Akira Tozawa, Tony Nese, and Murphy whom he beat a whopping four times on WWE TV or pay-per-view.

His only loss in a traditional one-on-one bout came against AJ Styles in March this year, where Black stood out having successfully beaten Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in separate individual matches.

Aleister Black has showcased his dominance since losing to Styles again, with his landmark victory coming against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36. And one does not simply take a step back after 'Mania. At Money in the Bank, he should be going all the way.