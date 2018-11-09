5 reasons why Braun Strowman isn't winning the WWE Universal title

We take a closer look at why Braun Strowman isn't getting his hands on the WWE Universal Championship

One of the strangest cases in all of professional wrestling today is that of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman.

The 35-year-old gigantic Superstar is a well-respected former professional strongman, who made his pro-wrestling debut at an NXT live event back in December of 2014. Since then, Strowman went on to perform as a part of The Wyatt Family, and subsequently became the only member of the group -- apart from its leader Bray Wyatt -- to find success as a singles performer in the WWE.

After running through most of his competition in 2016, Strowman gained a considerable amount of notoriety last year, as he, alongside Roman Reigns, were regarded as the two top Superstars of Monday Night RAW -- with Reigns having been an elite star since 2015, whereas Strowman truly broke through as a legitimate top-tier performer in 2017.

However, with Reigns already having captured and then vacated the WWE Universal Championship, due to his unfortunate battle with leukemia -- the WWE Universe is now a bit confused as to why the company hasn't booked Strowman to become Universal Champion yet.

With recent rumors regarding Strowman's backstage issues in WWE taking the professional wrestling world by storm, today, we also examine a few rather overlooked reasons why Braun Strowman isn't winning the WWE Universal Title!

#5 Backstage issues

Braun Strowman seems to have gotten himself in trouble with management in WWE

The ongoing talk about Braun Strowman's push being halted by the WWE higher-ups due to a few backstage issues has undoubtedly come as a huge surprise to both fans and experts alike in the world of sports-entertainment. After all, Strowman has been training as a pro-wrestler since 2013, and has spent a decent amount of time in WWE without getting into any sort of trouble backstage...until now.

Here's what's so very interesting about Strowman's rumored problems behind the scenes in the WWE -- Despite the fact that he is incredibly popular with the WWE Universe, it's only logical that any performer who clashes with a company's management backstage, is bound to be restricted to a certain extent.

Let's face it, in a perfect world, Strowman would've won the Universal Title in early 2017 itself, when his popularity really skyrocketed! Well, that isn't the case, and the following WWE Superstar may be yet another big reason behind the WWE hesitating to push Strowman...

