5 reasons why Brock Lesnar should be Universal Champion until WrestleMania 34

It's what's best for business, guys.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 01 Aug 2017, 16:05 IST

The Beast must walk into New Orleans with gold around his waist

Brock Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, stated in no uncertain terms on this past episode of Monday Night Raw that his client would be leaving the WWE if he did not retain his title at WWE Summerslam 2017. People are split right down the middle when it comes to which side of the fence they sit on with regards to this announcement.

Some of them are quite annoyed with the way things are going right now. Lesnar doesn't turn up every week. He barely gets through a match doing anything other than a German Suplex or five and an F-5. And, he sure as hell doesn't make it seem like he cares too much about being a fighting Universal Champion or all those people who think they have a right to their opinion.

On the other hand, there are people like me who firmly believe that Brock Lesnar should very much be the WWE Universal Champion over the course of the next few months and all the way into Wrestlemania 34 in 2018. Why? Well, that's what I'm here to tell you.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar should be the WWE Universal Champion until Wrestlemania 34:

#5 Brock Lesnar doesn't leave for at least 6 months

We don't need Brock disappearing like The Undertaker used to

I'll get this one out of the way. If Brock Lesnar does lose the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Summerslam 2017, I have no doubts that he will make true his advocate's words and leave the WWE...at least for a while if not forever.

There are serious rumours about a potential MMA super fight with newly crowned UFC Lightheavyweight Champion Jon Jones, and the WWE has done nothing to assuage those rumours with this recent announcement.

No matter how you look at it, the WWE needs Brock Lesnar to stick around. He has too much drawing power for the company to let him disappear and do as he damn well pleases for how many ever months.