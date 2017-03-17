WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 Reasons why WWE Wrestlemania 33 is set to be the most underwhelming in recent history

This year's Wrestlemania is set to be the worst in recent memory. Here's why.

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 17 Mar 2017, 16:06 IST

Is anyone excited about ‘Mania this year?

As Wrestlemania 33 draws closer, the excitement levels have barely begun to rise. Let's face it, nobody is excited about this year's Mania. Everything about the spectacle screams mediocrity, and many fans have been left wondering whether to tune into the pay-per-view or not.

The event is set to be headlined by Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Despite the names involved in these title bouts, WrestleMania 33 is still set to be an utter failure.

WrestleMania is meant to be the one night of the year where fans can fully embrace the product, sit back and enjoy great wrestling. Instead, this year, fans will be seemingly subjected to poor feuds and ridiculous booking decisions.

Here are 5 reasons why Wrestlemania 33 is going to be the most underwhelming in history.

#5 The RAW after ‘Mania is much more anticipated

Raw after Wrestlemania has been the company’s highest rated show for several years

How sad is it that fans now look forward to the episode of Monday Night Raw after ‘Mania instead of the event itself? In recent history, it has often been the night after Wrestlemania that has kept fans the most interested at this time of the year. It's the night where NXT call-ups take place, returns happen and the crowd takes over the show.

This year will be no different, as the ‘Mania card will need much salvaging. The night after WrestleMania is meant to continue the excitement of the show of shows, instead, it now overshadows it. If you look all over the internet, fans aren't talking about Wrestlemania, they're talking about the night after.

Why? Because this Wrestlemania is set to be its most underwhelming edition in recent history.