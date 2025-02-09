5 Released WWE stars Triple H could bring back in the future

Starting the new year with a bang, WWE transferred several of its superstars between RAW and SmackDown. But, over the past 24 hours, many wrestlers have been released as well. Interestingly, Chief Content Officer Triple H could also bring some released stars back into the company.

Here are five wrestlers who The Game could approach for a comeback.

#5 Jinder Mahal was released in April 2024

Jinder Mahal rose from the lower card and went on to become the WWE Champion. The Maharaja won the top title by defeating an in-form Randy Orton at Backlash on May 21, 2017, becoming the first-ever WWE Champion of Indian descent. Last year in April, Mahal was released along with several other wrestlers, including Dolph Ziggler.

The former United States Champion now wrestles independently as Raj Dhesi. Speaking about his release, The Maharaja said that he understood that everything is a business at the end of the day. Triple H could use his natural heel persona and aggressive fighting style and could bring him back.

#4 Blair Davenport left her mark on WWE

The beginning of February saw the release of Blair Davenport from WWE. The 28-year-old had the foundations of a good main roster run and had defeated Naomi in a fair singles encounter. The One Percent also teamed up with The Unholy Union’s Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to feud with The Glow, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill.

Although Davenport showed good promise, the Stamford-based promotion released her this month. While her future remains unclear, a return down the line could be on the cards if she can build herself back up.

#3 Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin was released from the Stamford-based promotion on November 1, 2024. The Lone Wolf had made it back to the main roster just a few months ago after a highly successful tag team run in NXT alongside Bron Breakker. In his 12-year career, Corbin became a one-time US Champ, one-time King of the Ring, and one-time Money in the Bank winner.

The departure of The Lone Wolf was very abrupt and shocked fans the most, especially given the pop Baron Corbin receives whenever he wrestles.

He is considered one of the most technically gifted and safe wrestlers in the ring. Thus, Triple H and his team could consider bringing the 40-year-old back to WWE and give him the top-card push he deserves.

#2 Heath Slater could reunite with CM Punk

Heath Slater was part of WWE for 14 long years before he was let go in April 2020. The 41-year-old was a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Justin Gabriel and later went on to become the first wrestler to win both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Heath Slater was a member of The Nexus, a heel stable led by Wade Barrett, and then, CM Punk. The Nexus had taken down several superstars, including John Cena and Randy Orton. The company could bring Slater back and pair him with The Second City Saint once again to revive the stable.

#1 Aleister Black could be a hot draw for WWE

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black had a dynamic run in the company from 2017 to 2021. He is currently wrestling in AEW as Malakai Black. However, the 39-year-old is reportedly unhappy with how his character is being handled and may sit out the remainder of his contract.

This would be a great time for the company to bring him back. The Stamford-based promotion could push him as a singles star or pair him with his wife Zelina Vega on the SmackDown brand. It would be interesting to see which of these wrestlers make it back to the company in the future.

