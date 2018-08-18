5 rumours you need to know about - WWE SummerSlam 2018

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.57K // 18 Aug 2018, 18:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A few surprises might be in store at SummerSlam

This year's WWE SummerSlam card is stacked from top to bottom. It is one of the most star studded SummerSlams in history. Yet the 'Summer's Biggest Extravaganza' is setting up to be a rather predictable event.

There are not a lot of matches on the card that have much shock value. All the world championship matches seem to have a winner set in stone.

Brock Lesnar is leaving, AJ Styles has already been announced as the WWE Champion at a future pay-per-view in a promotional gaffe, and there seems to be no way Ronda Rousey is going to lose to Alexa Bliss.

As a result, WWE has been scrambling to find ways to surprise fans who will be tuning in on Sunday. Here are 5 rumours you need to know about.

#5 Asuka might be added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match

Asuka will be looking to bring her career back on track

Asuka has gone from one of the most protected women on the WWE roster to an after-thought in a matter of months. After WWE inexplicably broke her almost three year long undefeated streak at the hands of Charlotte at Wrestlemania 34, she has gone on to suffer defeat at the hands of Carmella on consecutive pay-per-views.

That makes it three pay-per-views in a row where Asuka has come out as the loser. Recently rumours even broke out that the Japanese star had walked out on the WWE.

Those rumours have been thankfully squashed since then, and now Asuka's name is being floated around as a potential challenger for Carmella's SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam, along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

#4 Kevin Owens will win the Money in the Bank briefcase

Kevin Owens might be become the new Mr. Money in the Bank at SummerSlam

Kevin Owens has in the past couple of months been getting continuously embarrassed by 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman. This Sunday he might end up winning the Money in the Bank briefcase from the giant as a reward for all the trouble he has gone through in previous months.

The Money in the Bank contract will suit Owens' character much more than it suits Strowman. Over the past year, Strowman has become one of the most destructive forces in the WWE.

A monster like Strowman does not need to wait for a weakened opponent to win a match. It will only weaken the character he has built over the past few years if he does so.

Kevin Owens on the other hand is that sort of heel, for him the Money in the Bank makes perfect sense. Owens is always looking for shortcuts to come out on top of his opponents, and there is no better shortcut to a world championship than the Money in the Bank briefcase.

It makes perfect sense for the WWE to accept the fact that they made a mistake by having Strowman win the Money in the Bank match this year, and give the briefcase to Owens instead.

1 / 4 NEXT